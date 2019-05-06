Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global IC Advanced Packaging Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends and Top Key Players

A new market study, titled “Global IC Advanced Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019

Advanced electronic packages need to address the growing interconnect gap between IC and PCB, achieve a high level of functional integration, and meet form-factor, power, cost, and electrical performance requirements. The drivers for the IC Packaging Market are the increasing need for advanced architecture in electronic products, rising trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, and growing market for tablets, smartphones, and gaming devices. 

This report focuses on the global IC Advanced Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IC Advanced Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Abel 
IBM 
Samsung 
Toshiba 
Intel 
Amkor 
MAK 
Optocap 
ASE 
Changing Electronics Technology 
STMicroelectronics 
EKSS Microelectronics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
3D 
2.5D

Market segment by Application, split into 
Logic 
Imaging and Optoelectronics 
Memory 
MEMS/Sensors 
LED 
Power

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global IC Advanced Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the IC Advanced Packaging development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

