Sodium chloride Market: Global Analysis,Share, Trends, Application Analysis And Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sodium chloride -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sodium chloride Industry

Description

Global Sodium Chloride Market is accounted for $13.88 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $22.99 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The demand for NaCl is on the flow from the chemical industry, where it is broadly used for the manufacturing of chlor-alkali products, such as chlorine, soda ash, and caustic soda and rising demand & utilization of conserved food items are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations imposed by the government are restricting the market.

Sodium chloride (NaCl) is universally known as salt. It occurs in the form of crystals that is utilized in large quantities across a variety of industrial and consumer applications. Sodium chloride is an ionic compound with sodium and chloride ions in the share of 1:1. Sodium chloride is used in the producing of chlor-alkali products such as chlorine, soda ash, and caustic soda. NaCl is used as additives to prevent food from Spoilage, also in fermenting processes in the food industry.

Based on the grade, vacuum salt segment witnessed steady growth and it has occurred from the salt water of the sea water. It is broadly used in various applications owing to the easy availability and low-cost attributes. The growth of this segment is attributed to the widespread usage of vacuity salt in the drilling applications, water purifying methods, and de-icing industries, among others. Development of these industries could eventually support the market growth in the forthcoming years.

By geography, Asia Pacific dominates the overall NaCl market owing to the rising demand for the chemical, food, and beverage, and water purifying industries. China holds a key share in the market. Furthermore, solar salt within the position is the fastest growing sector due to the increasing demand in the chemical industry in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Sodium Chloride market include Tata Chemicals Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Dampier Salt Ltd., China National Salt Industry Corporation, Compass Minerals International, Inc., Cheetham Salt Limited, CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc., Dominion Salt Limited, ICL Fertilizers Ltd., Maldon Crystal Salt Company Ltd. and Salinen Austria AG.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3679648-sodium-chloride-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

• Artificial Evaporation

• Solar Evaporation

Grades Covered:

• Solar Salt

• Rock Salt

• Other Grades

Applications Covered:

• Water Conditioning

• Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives

• Chemical Production

• Pharmaceutical

• Oilfield & Textile

• Deicing

• Agriculture

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3679648-sodium-chloride-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

...

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Tata Chemicals Limited

10.2 Cargill Incorporated

10.3 Dampier Salt Ltd.

10.4 China National Salt Industry Corporation

10.5 Compass Minerals International, Inc.

10.6 Cheetham Salt Limited

10.7 CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc.

10.8 Dominion Salt Limited

10.9 ICL Fertilizers Ltd.

10.10 Maldon Crystal Salt Company Ltd.

10.11 Salinen Austria AG

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3679648

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.