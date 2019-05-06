Global Compound Semiconductor Materials and Devices Market 2019-2025 by Technology and Top Key Players

A new market study, titled “Global Compound Semiconductor Materials and Devices Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Compound semiconductor materials consist of of elements from more than two different groups in the periodic table and are used in a variety of semiconductor devices and components. Globally, rise in the demand for opto-electronic semiconductor devices, and growth in data transfers leading to increase in demand in communication sector are the prime growth drivers of global compound semiconductor materials & devices market.

This report focuses on the global Compound Semiconductor Materials and Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Compound Semiconductor Materials and Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cree

Freescale Semiconductor

International Quantum Epitaxy

Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing

Sumitomo Chemical

Renesas Electronics

Texas Instruments

Stmicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

Koninklijke Philips

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

III-V

II-VI

Sapphire

IV-IV

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

ICT Sector

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Industrial

Energy Sector

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

