3D Printing Software and Services Market 2019: Global Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D modeling is the modern way of sculpting objects, using special softwares and a virtual space. 3D printing is the process of using additives, such as plastic, to create a physical object based on a 3D mode.
According to this study, over the next five years the 3D Printing Software and Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in 3D Printing Software and Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of 3D Printing Software and Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the 3D Printing Software and Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
3D Designing Software
Data Preparation Software
Machine Control Software
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Aerospace and Defense
Tool and Mold Making
Automotive
Healthcare
Academic Institutions
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Stratasys
3D Systems
Dassault Systemes
Autodesk
Siemens
Materialise
Prodways Group
Voxeljet
Exone
Protolabs
PTC
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global 3D Printing Software and Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of 3D Printing Software and Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global 3D Printing Software and Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the 3D Printing Software and Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 3D Printing Software and Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 3D Printing Software and Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 3D Designing Software
2.2.2 Data Preparation Software
2.2.3 Simulation Software
2.2.4 Machine Control Software
2.3 3D Printing Software and Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 3D Printing Software and Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Aerospace and Defense
2.4.2 Tool and Mold Making
2.4.3 Automotive
2.4.4 Healthcare
2.4.5 Academic Institutions
2.5 3D Printing Software and Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global 3D Printing Software and Services by Players
3.1 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global 3D Printing Software and Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Stratasys
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 3D Printing Software and Services Product Offered
11.1.3 Stratasys 3D Printing Software and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Stratasys News
11.2 3D Systems
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 3D Printing Software and Services Product Offered
11.2.3 3D Systems 3D Printing Software and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 3D Systems News
11.3 Dassault Systemes
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 3D Printing Software and Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Dassault Systemes 3D Printing Software and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Dassault Systemes News
11.4 Autodesk
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 3D Printing Software and Services Product Offered
11.4.3 Autodesk 3D Printing Software and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Autodesk News
11.5 Siemens
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 3D Printing Software and Services Product Offered
11.5.3 Siemens 3D Printing Software and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Siemens News
11.6 Materialise
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 3D Printing Software and Services Product Offered
11.6.3 Materialise 3D Printing Software and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Materialise News
11.7 Prodways Group
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 3D Printing Software and Services Product Offered
11.7.3 Prodways Group 3D Printing Software and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
……Continued
