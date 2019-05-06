Eco Fibres Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2026
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Eco Fibres -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eco Fibres Industry
Description
Global Eco Fibres Market is accounted for $121.42 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $398.00 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are awareness about environmental sustainability and conservation, a rise in disposable income of individuals, increasing demand from emerging economies. However, high cost and availability of low-cost substitutes and developing low-cost production techniques are hampering the market share.
Eco fibers are fibers which do not require any pesticides or chemicals to grow. They are naturally resistant to mold and mildew. These fibers are obtained from animal skin (protein fiber) and plants (Cellulose). The regenerated fibers are also called manmade fibers. They are made artificially by using the building blocks provided by nature. The different types of eco fibers include Bamboo, Hemp, Soy and Recycled and upcycled materials.
On the basis of end user, medical segment holds the lucrative market share as due to rapidly expanding healthcare industry owing to the growing awareness regarding hospital related diseases. By geography, Asia Pacific provides potential growth opportunities by rapid industrialization and favorable government policies regarding textile trade activities are positively influencing the industry growth. Furthermore, increasing population coupled rising living standards have also spurred the high quality, and sustainable garments demand across the region.
Some of the key players in Eco Fibres market include Aditya Birla & Group, David C. Poole Company Inc, Eco Fibers, Foss Manufacturing Company LLC, Grasim Industries Limited, J.Korin , Lenzing AG, Polyfibre Industries Pvt Ltd, Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co Ltd, Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co Ltd, Teijin Limited, US Fibers, Wellman Plastics Recycling, LLC.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3679630-eco-fibres-global-market-outlook-2017-2026
Types Covered:
• Natural Fibers
• Organic Fibers
• Recycled Fibers
• Regenerated Fibers
• Other Types
Products Covered:
• Plant Cellulose
• Animal Skin
• Other Products
End Users Covered:
• Clothing
• Textiles
• Manufacturing Industry
• Automobiles
• Industrial
• Medical
• Household & Furnishings
• Other End Users
Regions Covered:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3679630-eco-fibres-global-market-outlook-2017-2026
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
...
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Aditya Birla & Group
10.2 China Bambro Textile (Group) Co. Ltd
10.3 David C. Poole Company Inc
10.4 Eco Fibers
10.5 Foss Manufacturing Company LLC
10.6 Grasim Industries Limited
10.7 J.Korin
10.8 Lenzing AG
10.9 Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation
10.10 Polyfibre Industries Pvt Ltd
10.11 Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co Ltd
10.12 Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co Ltd
10.13 Teijin Limited
10.14 US Fibers
10.15 Wellman Plastics Recycling LLC
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3679630
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.