Media Invited to Operation Scrubs National Nurses Day Celebration and Preview "See a Nurse? Thank a Nurse!" Challenge

Operation:Scrubs + CEO/Pamela Jane Nye

Calif. nurses gather for innovative continuing education symposium, sunset harbor dinner cruise and preview of nationwide See a Nurse? Thank a Nurse Challenge

Nurses throughout California gather to celebrate National Nurse Day, get innovative continuing education credi, and participating in planning of upcoming "See a Nurse? Thank a Nurse!" Challenge” — Pamela Jane Nye, Founder/CEO of Operation:Scrubs,

MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS MEDIA INVITATION

﻿Monday, May 6, National Nurses Day Celebration

8:00 am - 4:30 pm dockside activities

5:00 pm - 7:30 pm Harbor/Dinner cruise +

*** National Nurses Day Celebration!

*** Historic Stroke Nurse Symposium

*** Preview of Nationwide "See-a-Nurse? Thank a Nurse" Challenge

*** 3:20 PM -- STROKE SURVIVOR PANE: Keynote topic: "It's amazing what you can do with only half-a-brain"

*** Attending nurses representing California hospitals statewide

*** Continental Breakfast / Clam Chowder, Salad Bar /Bread Pudding Lunch

*** Aboard FantaSea One megayacht, Marina Del Rey

*** Sunset Harbor Cruise: Buffet dinner/reception/entertainment

*** Event sponsors including presenting sponsor, Strategic Partners, Inc. (Cherokee Medical Clothing), also FantaSea Yachts, Inc., TCL North America (TCLcares) and Neuroscience Nursing, Ltd.

*** See Operation: Scrubs website (www.operationscrubs.org) for more details!

THE REST OF THE STORY:

May is the annual month for discovering and reporting on unique and important healthcare stories involving nurses, health circumstances and patients whose lives are saved or severely impacted by a life-threatening or disabling stroke.

On May 6 from 7:30 am to 7:30 pm, aboard FantaSea One, the 4-deck megayacht in Marina Del Rey, Southern California news media are invited to experience and report on Operation: Scrubs historic accomplishment and celebration of National Nurses Day.

In addition to symposium curriculum, Pamela Jane Nye, CEO of Neuroscience Nursing Ltd will share details about her innovative continuing nursing education reform, and the nationwide launch of “See a Nurse? Thank a Nurse! Challenge."

Symposium attendees represent California’s 180+ comprehensive, primary and stroke-ready hospitals and include stroke coordinators, emergency room/clinical nurse specialists, data abstractors and neuroscience educated nurses specializing in stroke patient care.

WHEN - May 6, 2019

* Dockside Activities *

0700-0800 Check-in/Ship Boarding / Continental Breakfast

0800-0850 Session #1 Reading x-ray, CT, MRI Imaging

0900-0950 Session #2 Advanced Neuro Anatomy

0950-1010 Break

1010-1100 Session #3 Strategies for Teaching Nurses

1100-1150 Session #4 Managing Quality: Performance vs. Quality

1150-1230 Lunch Break (Buffet)

1230-1320 Session #5 New Developments in Prehospital Care

1320-1410 Session #6 Dashboards and Gap Analysis

1410-1430 Break

1430-1520 Session #7 Data Mgmt/Joint Commission Preparation

1520-1610 Session #8 Stroke Survivor Panel

1610-1630 Wrap Up, Finish, and Networking

1630-1700 Prep for Dinner Cruise/National Nurses Day Celebration

* Activities At Sea *

1700-1930 Ship is scheduled to depart from dockside at 5:00 pm for 2-1/2 hour sunset harbor cruise including a hosted reception, gourmet buffet dinner, entertainment and “thank you” swag for nurse attendees

WHERE: Ship is docked, departs and returns to Dock 52, 4701 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, CA 9029 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey CA 90292

MEDIA NOTES:

Ship occupancy, event logistics, security, and control require advance notice for and For Symposium / Dinner Cruise Access.

All day/evening attendance ok subject to availability and on a first-come basis.

TV/Radio ENG crew limited to 3 people per station (reporter, sound, video)

Print media limited to 2 people per agency (reporter and photographer)

Continental breakfast, lunch and dinner are complimentary

Links and photos connecting to Constant Contact document library or websites are https security certified.

Keynote speakers include:

* Pamela Jane Nye, Associate Professor (Neuroscience) at the UCLA School of Nursing,

* Dr. Nerses Sanossian, Associate Professor of Neurology (Clinical Scholar) and Director of Roxanna Todd Hodges Stroke Program for USC/Keck School of Medicine.

* Darcie Fitzgerald, Operations Director of Providence St. Joseph Health, responsible for coordinating the development, implementation, and integration of neuroscience programs.

* Jack Bousquet is this year’s keynote stroke survivor speaker. Known as the man responsible for “6-billion dollars of real estate development - $1.5-billion coming after a massive stroke” - Jack will share what was needed for his odd-beating recovery, and his “It’s amazing w\hat you can do with only half-a-brain” message of encouragement for all stroke survivors.

Interview Scheduling (May 1-31) Throughout National Nurses Week and National Stroke Month, Nye and Bousquet are available for in-person, Skype and telephone news media interviews.

----- Nye is an acclaimed nurse educator, public speaker and recently retired UCLA Medical Center Stroke Coordinator/Clinical Nurse Specialist. Her expertise includes stroke symptom recognition, treatment, after-care, rehabilitation, and effectively communicating the time for treatment urgency once stroke symptoms are recognized.

-----Bousquet inspires others by sharing his personal stroke experience, his determined recovery battle, today's remaining challenges, and his “It’s amazing what you can do with only half-a-brain” message.

* * * OTHER IMPORTANT DATES THIS MONTH * * *

May 1 – 31 is National Stroke Month

May 6 is National Nurses NDay, and the inaugural hosting of Operation: Scrubs.

May 6-12 is National Nurses Week – a week of nurse education, recognition and appreciation

May 12 celebrates the 199th birthday of Florence Nightingale, legendary nurse educator and healthcare reformer. It’s also the official launch date of the nationwide/year-round Nightengale 2.0 mission to bring advanced nursing education and image reform into the 20th century.



