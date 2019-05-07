R4G Launches Fun Reward Business Class Flights for L.A. Women to Party in Bali

Inspired By Recruiting for Good Join Us to Fund Causes Celebrating Women & Party for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to help fund causes and rewarding referrals to executives made by women with Business Class Flights to Bali in 2020.

Join Today to Enjoy a Business Class Flight Arrive Rested & Ready to Party in Bali” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (RG4) is helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to help fund causes. R4G is rewarding referrals to company executives that retain the staffing agency for searches; with business class flights from LA to arrive rested, and ready to party in Bali According to R4G, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Love to make a difference and travel in style? Join us to do both. We're using Recruiting for Good to fund causes Celebrating Women ...and rewarding flights to Bali with the world's best airlines; Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines."How to Earn a Women Party in Bali (Business Class Flight)Participate before August 1, 2019; it takes 6 months to 1 year to earn reward.1. Simply make an introduction to an executive, who is hiring professional staff in Southern California.2. R4G finds the company a new employee, and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. R4G donates to a cause 'Celebrating Women'and rewards a business class flight.To get started email Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.Carlos Cymerman adds, “Did you know Bali is about 35 hours away from L.A.? Join us to have fun making a difference, and enjoy a rewarding flight to your Bali yoga retreat, romantic getaway, or vacation...and tell your friends"AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best technical talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales.Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a difference and rewards referrals with donations to causes you love most... Celebrating Women, Empowering Kids, and Saving Earth; and travel to party for good. www.RecruitingforGood.com Celebrating Women cause...Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service, based in Santa Monica. Want to enter the workforce, unhappy at your current job, or looking to strategize about a promotion?...Can't talk to your boss, or your significant other?...Let's meet for coffee, we love to listen and help to learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org Celebrating Women cause; over the course of the next 5 years we will collaborate and help fund 100 rewarding trips for women to celebrate life. We are working with JulieAnne Searles (Moo Travels...Within) to create an empowering community for women in L.A.



