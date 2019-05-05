Jupiter area Real Estate Agent sets New Record Sale in Pennock Point

Jupiter Luxury Homes for Sale Palm Beach County Real Estate Agent

Palm Beach County Realtor, Jeff Grant recently sold a Jupiter Estate Home on Pennock Point in only 10 Days. The price broke the record at over $392 SqFt.

We put our hearts and souls into exceeding even the highest of expectations” — Jeff Grant

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palm Beach County Realtor, and Top Listing Agent at RE/MAX Properties in Palm Beach Gardens, Jeff Grant recently sold a Jupiter Luxury Estate Home on Pennock Point in only 10 Days. The price broke the record for a non-waterfront, Pennock Point luxury home at over $392 SqFt.May 5, 2019The Luxury Home was built in 2016 and featured 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3,146 air conditioned square feet, a large heated pool, home automation system, metal roof, impact windows and a 3 car garage. It was located on a half acre lot, across from multi-million dollar waterfront mansions on Pennock Point Road.Jeff went to work with his team of professional photographers and videographers immediately. The massive marketing plan was put into effect immediately and led to a flurry of showing activity from day one.Grant said "When you present a beautiful home with remarkable photos and video, you're going to generate a lot of online interest."Jeff Grant, leader of the Jeff Grant Team at RE/MAX adds this to a long list of personal and team accomplishments like becoming the #1 Top Producer at REMAX Properties in Palm Beach Gardens, he has ranked among to Top 5% of Realtors in Florida, holding the position of highest rated agent on Yelp for several local cities, being the winner of the prestigious REMAX 100% club for the last three years in a row, holding a five-star rating on Google & Bing, as well as being a five-star agent of Zillow and Trulia, and much more. He gives great deal of the credit to this remarkable level of success to the fact he and his team follow the “99 Point Marketing Plan”. In exciting news, he recently made this plan available on his website, for free, so clients can see the work he and his team does, confident that it can't be duplicated by competition.“We put out hearts and souls into exceeding even the highest of expectations” commented Grant. “And we put in the hard work. Our '99 Point Marketing Plan' proves that.”Grant serves the greater West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Juno Beach, North Palm Beach, Jupiter, Singer Island and Loxahatchee areas.Some highlights of the marketing plan include professional HDR photography, aerial photography, video walk-through tours of the home, custom property websites, jumbo postcard campaigns, mega open houses, and much, much more.For more information be sure to visit https://www.jeffgrantteam.com If you're looking for a Jupiter Real Estate Agent Juno Beach Real Estate Agent or a West Palm Beach Real Estate Agent , give Jeff a call for a free consultation.



