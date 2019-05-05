Washington, D.C. Chapter of International Women's Peace Group Proclaims First Annual ‘International Women’s Peace Day’

Local women write peace letters to officials Ms. Rachel Choi and a local women's rights advocate write peace letters

Dozens celebrate the first annual ‘International Women’s Peace Day’ as International Women’s Peace Group officially launched its Washington, D.C. chapter.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dozens of women celebrate the first annual ‘International Women’s Peace Day’ as International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG) officially launched its Washington, D.C. chapter (IWPG DC) Saturday afternoon in Fairlington, VA.

IWPG is an international peace organization that unites millions of women around the world to work together to achieve the cessation of war and world peace. "Our hope is to energize women in D.C. to find their unique voices in larger discussions about war and peace,” stated Ms. Rachel Choi, Director of IWPG DC. “When you find your voice, you can change someone’s mindset. When you change enough mindsets, you can change a culture. When you change a culture, you can change the destiny of the entire world.” Ms. Choi went on to encourage everyone in the room to write peace letters to their local officials and join IWPG DC as local advocates for peace.

It is with this hope and determination that over 200 women came together last fall and petitioned IWPG to establish a branch office in the nation’s capital.

“D.C. is a powerful place and we all have a distinct role to play,” said IWPG volunteer and Alexandria, Virginia native Ms. Hilary Donner.

“Violence is not normal. Hate is not normal. Together as one, IWPG will work hard with community partners to create a lasting culture of peace right here in D.C.” Ms. Choi urged the local community.

Sara Fonce, a mother of three, attended the event in support of IWPG’s mission to empower women and said, “I really share the values of IWPG. I believe that an organization like this, doing peace work for the benefit of humanity with women at the forefront is something that should be applauded and supported by all. The women of IWPG demonstrate what can be achieved when women are united as one.”



