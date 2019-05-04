Readers Choice: Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn wins "Best of the Springs" with award-winning Colorado style

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn includes three side-by-side Victorians in a historic Colorado Springs neighborhood

For 25 years, Gazette readers have selected winners in the Pikes Peak region and as one of those chosen, Holden House received a "Best of" again this year.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1986, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn has been accommodating guests with quality lodging, gourmet breakfast cuisine, boutique-style inn facilities and historic surroundings.

That's why the inn has been voted over-and-over by guests as a "Best of" readers choice and the place to stay in Colorado Springs. The inn's numerous accolades include awards such as the Top 50 Inns in America, Best for Honeymoon/Anniversary, Best in Business from the Colorado Springs Business Journal, Best of Colorado Springs from the Colorado Springs Independent, Best Inns from Country Inns Magazine, a Historic Preservation Award from the Historic Preservation Alliance and the recent April 25, 2019 reveal and announcement from the Colorado Springs Gazette as a 2019 Best of the Springs award-winner. For 25 years, The Gazette has been compiling the people and places that keep their readers in awe in their annual Best of the Springs contest. Readers select their favorites each year and according to The Gazette, "The Pikes Peak region has so much to offer, it's often hard to narrow the choices. That's why we look to you, the folks who live here, to share your thoughts, which you'll see reflected here in your votes, aka 'Readers' Picks'."

Hallmarks of Holden House include three side-by-side Victorian homes nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood near the historic district of "Old Colorado City" in Colorado Springs. Each of the inn's historic buildings feature antiques, suites with fireplaces, king or queen size beds, sitting areas, private baths and upscale amenities. A full gourmet breakfast is included and served in the elegant formal dining room or ensuite for an additional fee. For more information on the inn, specials, packages and reservations, visit the inn's direct website at www.HoldenHouse.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.