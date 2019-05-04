Relax In Comfort has been selected as the exclusive retail partner for the state of Florida for ReSTBed

Relax In Comfort Exclusive Distributor for ReSTBed in Florida Recover from Your Athletic Lifestyle with the ReST Bed™ Sleep Tech Award

ReSTBed was formed in 2014 as a subsidiary of PatientTech a leader in medical sensor systems for pressure mapping and impact detection for over 20 years.

The ReSTBed's patented smart fabric senses changes in pressure and interacts with the mattress to automatically respond to the sleeper’s comfort and support needs resulting in a better night’s sleep.” — Don DePaulis

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relax In Comfort headquartered in Winter Park, Florida has been selected as the exclusive inaugural retail partner for the state of Florida for ReSTBed , manufactured in Corona, CA. Relax In Comfort was selected due to their 52-year pedigree in the health & wellness industry as Florida’s original back care and sleep specialty retailer originally launching in 1967 as a Niagara Therapy distributor.The ReSTBed is the World’s ONLY customizable smart mattress that senses you and automatically responds, in real time. As a result, it helps sleepers to recover faster for their next day’s activities.ReSTBed was formed in 2014 as a subsidiary of PatientTech a leader in medical sensor systems for pressure mapping and impact detection for over 20 years. This technology is widely used in hospitals to help reduce pressure ulcers for coma and burn patients. The medical grade sensor uses advanced mattress technology that ensures constant and real time pressure mapping to reduce pressure points while in bed. The ReSTBed is the consumer application of the technology.Nationally advertised number beds do not adjust in real time and when they do adjust it is so minimal, the leading brand number bed manufacturer states that the change “may not be noticeable”. The ReSTBed changes automatically and instantly and thru Artificial Intelligence (AI) and their smart logic algorithms recognize, when you move from your back to your side and adjusts the pressure accordingly.While sleeping on your side approximately 7-10 times the pressure is exerted on the side of your body vs when on your back. Sleep experts believe that pressure causes numbness and/or excessive tossing and turning. Excessive movement disrupts your optimal sleep cycle progression resulting in fragmented or fractured sleep resulting in decreased performance and reduced quality of well-being.Don DePaulis, owner of Relax In Comfort stated:“The ReSTBed incorporates patented smart fabric which senses changes in pressure and interacts with the mattress to automatically respond to the sleeper’s comfort and support needs throughout the night resulting in a better night’s rest”DePaulis continued “The ReSTbed also offers peace of mind. Unlike the nationally advertised branded number bed the ReSTBed changes with you in real time and is backed by a 10-year non pro rata warranty period vs. only a 2 year non pro rata warranty period by the nationally advertised number bed”Relax In Comfort is also offering special introductory no interest options and free nationwide curbside shipping on all ReSTBed’s ordered thru Memorial Day 2019. Relax In Comfort offers a $100 Gift Card if you try the ReSTBed and purchase any other number bed of equal or greater value within 30 days. That offer is backed by a strong belief that the ReSTBed is truly the BEST value combined with the best technology at the best price of any number bed brand available anywhere!



