Nurse Bullying, Avalon Soulette Brown Available to Speak on Topic

Nurse Bullying

Nurse and Author, Avalon Soulette Brown uses her book to share why top nurses antagonized, humiliated, and made to feel incompetent by managers and colleagues

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalon Soulette Brown , a nurse with more than 30 years of experience and an author of three books, is available to discuss “nurse bullying,” her publicist announced today.In her book, “It Was the Devil All Along,” Avalon Soulette Brown details the hazing, bullying, and name-calling faced by nurses in the workplace. Brown, once bullied herself, acknowledges that bullying is present in vocations nationwide, and around the glob.The American Nurses Association (ANA) defines bullying as ‘the repeated, unwanted harmful actions intended to humiliate, offend and cause distress in the recipient.’“Unfortunately, nurse-bullying is a thing,” stated Fran Briggs , Publicist to Avalon Soulette Brown. "Despite the illustrious reputation for ethical standards and care, there is a dark side to the nursing industry. The ramifications of this abuse have yet to be fully addressed. Avalon is changing that by delivering real scenarios and concrete solutions for the workplace issue.”A Vanderbilt University Medical Center study showed that approximately 60% of new nurses leave their first position within six months due to verbal abuse or offensive treatment from a colleague. And, at least 85% of nurses shared that they have been bullied at some point in their nursing career."There are top nurses being antagonized, humiliated, and made to feel like they are incompetent and inferior by managers, colleagues and patients,” stated Brown. “There is an incredible amount of psychological abuse in the workplace. I talk about this vocational aggression and present proven, long-term, solutions,” she concluded.For more information, or to book Avalon Soulette Brown for appearances or sponsorship opportunities, contact Fran Briggs at FranBriggs@aol.com To purchase a copy or multiple copies of It Was the Devil All Along, visit https://avalonsbrown.wixsite.com/avalon/books



