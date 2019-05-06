DigitalPhone.io Installs Hosted VoIP Phone System for Virginia’s Tandem Friends School

Tandem Friends School Albemarle County, Virginia

DigitalPhone.io is proud to announce that it has installed a state-of-the-art hosted VoIP phone system for Tandem Friends School located in Albemarle County, VA

Teachers love the features of managing their messages from the online portal, and administrators appreciate all the options available. Plus, implementation was easy and straightforward.” — Maria Morrell, the Director of Technology

GREENSBORO, NC, US, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigitalPhone.io, a leading hosted VoIP and telecommunications firm that serves businesses, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions nationwide, is proud to announce that it has installed a state-of-the-art hosted VoIP phone system for Tandem Friends School a co-educational secondary school located in Albemarle County, Virginia.

The installation included 82 seats, 4 T29G Yealink SIP phones that replaced older units, 1 T46S Yealink for the reception area, and 2 Algo SIP speakers for broadcast announcements. In addition, DigitalPhone.io remotely re-provisioned Tandem Friends School existing Yealink IP phones, which resulted in additional cost savings and faster implementation.

Commented Maria Morrell, the Director of Technology and Registrar at Tandem Friends School: “Our new digital phones system has given us peace of mind that we will have a reliable, stable phone system. No more downtime! Teachers love the features of managing their messages from the online portal, and administrators appreciate all the options available. Plus, implementation was easy and straightforward."

Commented Nicky Smith, DigitalPhone.io’s Founder and CEO: “Maria and the staff at Tandem Friends School had been experiencing reliability issues with their legacy system, and desired to update their T1 lines to Cat5. Educational and student demands on bandwidth were also a concern. We offered them a demo phone, which allowed them to experience real-time calls, explore our intuitive portal, and confirm that our system was not going to interrupt multimedia demands. The phone app also offered teachers a way to stay in touch when out in the campus, away from their desk, and at the same time did not require them to share personal phone numbers with parents and others. We were delighted to help them upgrade to our future-proofed system, without the expense and restriction of bundled solutions.”

About DigitalPhone.io

DigitalPhone.io (formerly Carolina Digital Phone) is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business, education and government telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey set-up including dial tone and VoIP phones, to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing land lines, cell phones or VoIP phones. Learn more at https://digitalphone.io.

Commitment to Education & Government Hosted VoIP Telephone Services



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.