Mente Europe's EBACE Presence to Address Brexit Uncertainties

Mente Europe is exhibiting at EBACE in Booth P107, across the aisle from Aerion Supersonic.

With aircraft transactions uneven throughout the continent as a result of Brexit's uncertainty, we wanted to have a powerful presence for our initial exhibit at EBACE.” — Brian Proctor, Mente Group

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mente Europe will have an extensive presence at the 2019 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE2019), Europe's biggest business aviation event, scheduled May 21-23 in Geneva, Switzerland."Since our recent expansions in Europe, and with aircraft transactions uneven throughout the continent as a result of Brexit's uncertainty, we wanted to have a powerful presence for our initial exhibit at EBACE," said Mente Group President and CEO Brian Proctor. "Mente Europe's authorized representatives from Germany, Russia, Turkey, and Hungary, and a strong contingent of our experts from North America will be there to advise buyers and sellers of private jets on the very latest market data to aid in their decisions," he added.Proctor indicated that while central and western Europe's private jet prices are in flux and activity is slower, the markets in eastern Europe offer more stability and movement as the international business aviation community gears up for EBACE later this month. Mente's strategic alliance with ProAir Aviation, a large and respected aircraft management and operations organization with headquarters at Stuttgart Airport and reach throughout Germany and Eastern Europe, provides clients with up-to-date European market intelligence.Mente Europe's authorized representatives include ProAir Aviation's Elmar Monreal and Miguel Arnela of Germany, Davut Yuce of Turkey, and reps from Russia and Hungary. Joining them at EBACE will be Mente Group's President and CEO Brian Proctor, EVP Transactions Dan Dunn, VP of Strategic Consulting Cole White, and Marketing Manager Mary Belken.Mente Group is a full-service aircraft consultancy. It serves large corporations, growth companies and private individuals worldwide. Its advisers have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions and performed more than 500 business jet consultations. The company also offers completion management services to include interior outfitting oversight and new business aircraft delivery. For more info see www.mentegroup.com Mente Group partners with many of the world's largest corporations, prominent entrepreneurs, growth companies, and private individuals, including Andor Capital, Bank of Texas, BNSF Railway, Capital One, Delhaize Group, Entergy, Food Lion, JPMorgan Chase, LG, MassMutual Financial Group, Medical Properties Trust, MetLife, Northpark Management, Inc., Quexco, Inc., Raytheon, Sprint, Stanley Black & Decker, Summit Alliance, and Williams-Sonoma. It is a member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA).



