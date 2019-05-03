Wells of Life’s Run4Water Nets $246 for Clean Water in Uganda

Start of the 5K Race Members of the PACE Team Wells of Life Founder/CEO Nick Jordan with the Cabral Family

Fourth Annual Run4Water Features Record 56 Teams and over 750 participants to support Wells of Life

We love water and view Wells of Life’s Run4Water as a perfect opportunity to continue our passion.” — Mark Krebs, PACE

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 750 attendees joined Wells of Life’s fourth annual Run4Water 5K and 1K on Sunday, April 28 for the first time at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. An estimated $246K was generated by 56 teams to provide clean water to the people of Uganda, Africa.Run4Water featured a USATF sanctioned 5K run, 1K run/walk, exhibitors, give-a-ways, music and post celebration awards program. Mission Viejo-based Wells of Life provides access to sustainable drinking water along with sanitation measures and hygiene education to hundreds of rural communities in Uganda.The fundraising goal of each Run4Water team was $6000, the cost for one well that provides clean water for 1000 people for up to 25 years. All non-well expenses are raised through private donations, so 100% of donations go directly to drilling and maintaining their water wells.Irvine-based Landan Engineering was the top fundraising team raising $15,160. Other participants included Fountain Valley-based Pedego Electric Bikes which funded a well and donated a classic comfort cruiser Pedego electric bike won by Vincent Rodriquez of Applied Medical.Fountain Valley Mayor Steve Nagel joined Wells of Life CEO and Founder Nick Jordan in welcoming attendees. Fountain Valley-based PACE Advanced Water Engineering Principal of the Utilities Division and QA/QC Manager, Duncan Lee, announced the start of both the 5K and 1K races. This was the first Run4Water sponsorship for the water resource engineering business and their employees raised just over $9000, the sixth top fundraising team.Mark Krebs, the President of PACE, remarked, “We love water and view Wells of Life’s Run4Water as a perfect opportunity to continue our passion.”Other top fundraising teams included Fr. Mike Gleeson/Team Ireland which raised $13,595 and the third largest was Team Solano - RCIA 2019 which brought in $12,900.All results and more information about Run4Water is featured at www.wellsoflife.org About Wells of LifeWells of Life is based on the belief water is a basic human right and should be available to allpeople. Founded in 2008, the Christian nonprofit organization based in Mission Viejo views theprovision of clean water as the catalyst that drives change and revolutionizes community life forAfrica’s poorest people.###



