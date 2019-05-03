Kathy Dempsey Coaching to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 75% of the US population don’t like their career or job. If you’re one of these people, chances are you’re frustrated, stagnating, burned out, getting little to no recognition, not making enough money and feeling unfulfilled. You feel stuck and don’t know what to do or how to get started to find your ideal work.

Career coach Kathy Dempsey helps executives and mid-level managers discover and land their ideal career or job in line with their life’s purpose, strengths, values, talents and interests.

“As a coach, I am deeply committed to helping my clients create and achieve their vision and goals for their professional and personal life,” says Kathy. “Together we explore what the client wants and the most powerful way of achieving that.

In a career spanning more than 25 years, Kathy has worked for a Fortune 500 company, as well as industry and professional non-profit organizations, holding various positions including COO, CFO and controller. Although she was successful, she never felt fulfilled.

“The most exciting and interesting parts of my jobs were mentoring, strategic planning and upgrading operations,” recalls Kathy. “When I retired a couple of years ago. I wanted to continue working in a field that suited my life purpose and interests. After taking the Core Values Assessment, I learned I never should have been an accountant in the first place. I was a big picture thinker, people person, planner and artist. After this revelation, I talked to a career coach and discovered that career coaching was perfect for me.”

Today, Kathy has a thriving business where I get to help people realize their dreams.

“I am my clients’ biggest supporter and a huge source of encouragement, keeping them on track as they work toward their goals,” says Kathy. “I am most proud that I have never given up finding and living my life’s purpose. I know that I am making a difference by helping people love their lives and careers. This brings me great joy.”

