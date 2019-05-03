Highway Sisters to Perform at The Off Road Music Fest in 3 States

Highway Sisters, Photo: Sammy Ashkar

The Texas Country duo will perform in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas for The Off Road Music Fest.

MASON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Highway Sisters will be live in concert for six dates from May to September for The Off Road Music Festival along with 9 other musical acts including Curtis Grimes . There will be a 4x4 competition, raffles, and giveaways in addition to musical performances. Tickets range from $25-$500, and will allow for access to unlimited trail riding, off-roading, and a primitive camping site for the weekend.More Information:May 31-June 1, 2019Soggy Bottom Trails44179 Drummond Rd, Wanette, OK 74878Tickets: https://truetickethub.com/event/the-off-road-music-fest-soggy-bottoms/ June 21-22, 2019Mulberry Mountain4117 Mulberry Mountain LoopOzark, AR 72949Tickets: https://truetickethub.com/event/the-off-road-music-fest-mulberry-mountain/ September 6-7, 2019Katemcy Rocks4869 W. Hwy. 29, Mason, Texas 76856Tickets: TBA

Tickets on Sale now for Highway Sisters at The Off Road Music Fest 2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.