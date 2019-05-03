There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 153,530 in the last 365 days.

Highway Sisters to Perform at The Off Road Music Fest in 3 States

Highway Sisters, Photo: Sammy Ashkar

The Texas Country duo will perform in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas for The Off Road Music Fest.

MASON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Highway Sisters will be live in concert for six dates from May to September for The Off Road Music Festival along with 9 other musical acts including Curtis Grimes. There will be a 4x4 competition, raffles, and giveaways in addition to musical performances. Tickets range from $25-$500, and will allow for access to unlimited trail riding, off-roading, and a primitive camping site for the weekend.

More Information:
May 31-June 1, 2019
Soggy Bottom Trails
44179 Drummond Rd, Wanette, OK 74878
Tickets: https://truetickethub.com/event/the-off-road-music-fest-soggy-bottoms/

June 21-22, 2019
Mulberry Mountain
4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop
Ozark, AR 72949
Tickets: https://truetickethub.com/event/the-off-road-music-fest-mulberry-mountain/

September 6-7, 2019
Katemcy Rocks
4869 W. Hwy. 29, Mason, Texas 76856
Tickets: TBA

Tickets on Sale now for Highway Sisters at The Off Road Music Fest 2019

