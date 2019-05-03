Westchester End-of-Life Coalition/Live with Care transfers their programs, activities and materials to Wartburg

LtoR: Angela Ciminello, Janet Palazzolo, David J. Gentner, Tasha Wynne, Christina Staudt

MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, USA, May 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wartburg Acquires Westchester End-of-Life Coalition/Live with CareMOUNT VERNON, N.Y.—April 25, 2019—Wartburg, a premier senior residential and healthcare facility, and the Westchester End-of-Life Coalition (WELC), an organization committed to improving the end-of-life experience for patients and families, proudly announce the official transfer of WELC’s programs, activities, and materials to Wartburg.For almost 20 years, WELC has been a leader in education about end-of-life preparedness as well as a valued resource for individuals and families in Westchester living with serious illness or close to the end of life and in need of guidance, information, and direction. With this transfer to Wartburg, the sustainability and creative expansion of WELC’s trusted programs are now assured.“WELC has found a trusted home for our highly praised programs and we look forward to having them reach a broader audience,” said WELC founder, Christina Staudt.With the acquisition of WELC, Wartburg will also absorb the Live With Care website (livewithcare.org). This comprehensive website helps individuals and their families determine their end of life wishes in advance of a serious illness. As everyone’s needs differ, the website also provides valuable resources to help navigate the health care system and find the resources needed for an individual’s specific situation.“Wartburg is honored to have been chosen to continue the work of the Westchester End-of-Life Coalition. As a social worker for over 25 years, I have always felt it is important to support residents in preparing in advance of a serious illness including navigating the health care system and finding the resources they need in planning for their future.” said Janet Palazzolo, Wartburg Vice President of Residential Services.A highly respected community organization for over 150 years, Wartburg provides integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services to residents living on its beautiful 34-acre campus and to people living in their own homes. WELC’s mission seamlessly aligns with Wartburg’s current palliative and hospice care programs as well as its commitment to helping patients, residents and their families determine their wishes before a possible life-changing event. Wartburg already works toward an informed end where all those living with a serious illness are able to live with dignity, peace, pain-free and in a manner of their choosing. Wartburg’s care team guides individuals through different stages of health-from diagnosis to living with serious illness-in various care settings on and off its campus. Wartburg’s clinical team includes caring physicians and nurses to help patients with pain and symptom management and administer medications as well as counselors and social workers trained to help families deal with the confusion and emotional challenges surrounding end-of-life issues. Wartburg also provides full-time chaplains to help loved ones and families find a spiritual connection that allows them to move forward in the best manner possible.Wartburg’s President, Dr. David J. Gentner, said, “The WELC trademarked material is perhaps the most sophisticated and practical tools I’ve seen. This is also an opportunity for Wartburg to market beyond the traditional channels and most certainly beyond the traditional campus connections. In addition, it is our hope to incorporate WELC’s board and donors into development activities; incorporate WELC volunteers to help further the mission of end-of-life care education; and anything else that is consistent and in conformity with the corporate purposes and current operational plans of Wartburg.”To learn more about Wartburg’s programs and services or to order a “Be Prepared” kit, contact Janet Palazzolo at jpalazzolo@wartburg.org.WartburgWartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on its beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, its continuing care approach has earned Wartburg a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the eighth consecutive year in 2018.Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/ Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/ Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg Wartburg Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/wartburgadultcare Wartburg LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wartburg-adult-care-community/ YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny



