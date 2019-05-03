Blood Preparation Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Blood Preparation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Advent of automated blood component has led to standardization of blood component preparation. It converts whole blood into different components to be used for blood transfusion and various other purposes while dramatically reducing human intervention while reducing processing time.

The report “Global Blood Preparation Market – [(By Products – Whole Blood, Blood Derivatives & Blood Components; By Type – Platelet Aggregation Inhibitor, Fibrinolytic (Thrombolytic) & Anticoagulants; By Application – Thrombocytosis, Angina Blood Vessel Complications, Pulmonary Embolism & Renal Impairment; and By Region- North America (The US), Europe (Germany & France) & Asia Pacific (Japan & China)] Market Outlook 2025” provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global blood preparation market overall as well as across market segments such as products, type and application for the period 2019-25. Regional analysis is done across major markets in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global blood preparation market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation – Product

• Whole Blood

• Blood Derivatives

• Blood Components

Market Segmentation – Type

• Platelet Aggregation Inhibitor

• Fibrinolytic (Thrombolytic)

• Anticoagulants

Market Segmentation – Application

• Thrombocytosis

• Angina Blood Vessel Complications

• Pulmonary Embolism

• Renal Impairment

Geographical Coverage

• North America – The US

• Europe – Germany & France

• Asia Pacific – Japan & China

Key Vendors

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Pfizer Inc.

• Baxter Healthcare Corp.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

• AstraZeneca Co.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Blood Preparation

3.1 Overview

3.2 Blood Components

3.2.1 RBC

3.2.2 Cryoprecipitated Anti-hemophilic Factor

3.2.3 Fresh Frozen Plasma

3.2.4 Platelets

3.2.5 Granulocytes

3.3 Blood Component Separation

3.3.1 PRP Method

3.3.2 Buffy Coat Method

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Products

4.2.2 Market Share by Type

4.2.3 Market Share by Application

4.2.4 Market Share by Region

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 Products

5.1.1 Whole Blood

5.1.1.1 Overview

5.1.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 Blood Derivatives

5.1.2.1 Overview

5.1.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.3 Blood Components

5.1.3.1 Overview

5.1.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Platelet Aggregation Inhibitor

5.2.1.1 Overview

5.2.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.2 Fibrinolytic (Thrombolytic)

5.2.2.1 Overview

5.2.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.3 Anticoagulants

5.2.3.1 Overview

5.2.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Thrombocytosis

5.3.1.1 Overview

5.3.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3.2 Angina Blood Vessel Complications

5.3.2.1 Overview

5.3.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3.3 Pulmonary Embolism

5.3.3.1 Overview

5.3.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3.4 Renal Impairment

5.3.4.1 Overview

5.3.4.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 The US

6.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2.2 Market Share by Product

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.2 Market Share by Nations

6.2.3 Germany

6.2.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.4 France

6.2.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.2 Japan

6.3.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.3 China

6.3.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.3.2 Market Share by Application

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Challenges

7.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.1.2 Automated Blood Component Preparation

7.1.3 Technological Advancement

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Rising Demand for Blood Transfusion

7.2.2 Prevalence of Blood Disorders

7.2.3 Increasing Geriatric population

7.2.4 Awareness of Blood Donation

7.2.5 Favorable Government Initiatives

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 High Risk of Disease Transmission

7.3.2 Regulatory Norms

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Share Analysis

8.2 Financial Analysis

9. Company Profiles

9.1 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

9.2 Pfizer Inc.

9.3 Baxter Healthcare Corp.

9.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

9.5 AstraZeneca Co.

Continuous…

