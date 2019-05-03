NYSCC Suppliers’ Day Offers New Educational Programming on Fragrance Development & Microbiome Role in Product Creations

NYSCC Suppliers' Day, The Main Event for Ingredients Innovation in Beauty & Personal Care

Leading Global Ingredient Trade Show & Conference for Beauty & Personal Care, NYSCC Suppliers' Day, Takes Place May 7-8 at the Javits Center in NY

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, USA, May 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providing relevant education to chemists and product development teams is the hallmark of the NYSCC Suppliers’ Day. Fragrance: The Invisible Art and Microbiome: Inside Out Beauty are two new educational programs added to Suppliers’ Day, May 7-8, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York.

Sponsored by the American Society of Perfumers, Fragrance: The Invisible Art will take place on Tuesday, May 7, from 10 am – 3 pm. Attendees will get an inside journey of the fragrance development process and hear from the various “artists” who create this art composition which is often not seen and only understood by the developers.

Speaking in this program will be the customers who develop a new concept that involves a scent. The perfumer, who then must translate this concept into fragrance, and uses their knowledge of combining various fragrance materials to develop a target scent. This also requires working with the trained evaluators, also known as the noses, who will perfect the juice with the perfumer.

The marketer’s contribution to the story will also be discussed as they will be responsible for speaking about the overall appeal of the fragrance composition. Once the fragrance is determined the technician will work in the lab to stabilize coloring and packaging. The final result – a masterpiece of art – which may be a back drop to the product or the centerpiece that drives the sale.

Fragrance: The Invisible Art panelists include Shana Finkelstein and Ana Nouel, Brand Product Management Fragrance Development, Maesa as the customers; Kari Arienti, Founder, Aroma Knowledge and Vincent Kuczinski, Vice President Senior Perfumer, MANE Fragrance, as the perfumers; Pamela Vaile, Founder, Pam Vaile Associates as the evaluator; Jenine Guerriero, Director of Marketing, Givaudan as the marketer; and David O’Halloran, Vice President Fragrance and Cosmetic Technology, Arcade Beauty as the technician and Christopher Diienno, Chairman, American Society of Perfumers as the overall conference instructor.

Microbiome: Inside Out Beauty, an exciting new area of research, will take place on Wednesday, May 8, from 9:15 am -1:15 pm. This new program, moderated by Tom Branna, VP/Editorial Director, HAPPI, will dive deep into microbiome and biogenetic technologies and how formulating cosmetics and personal care products includes living, tailor-made solutions.

The stage will be set for the program with a co-panel presentation of “Top Trending Ingredients…Microbiome is One of Them!” by Yarden Horowitz, Co-Founder, Spate; followed by” What Does This Mean for Product Development?” presented by Karen Young, CEO, The Young Group.

The program then takes a deep dive into Microbiome with: “Development of a 3D Skin Model Colonized with an Uncultured Skin Microbiota,” presented by Valérie Cenizo, Skin Biology Lab Manager, L’Occitane; “Skin Microbiome-based Ingredients for Innovative Cosmetic Formulations: Key Considerations and Evaluation Methods,” taught by Dr. Pascal Yvon, President/Founder, Biosciences Expansion; and “Claim Support for Microbiome Skin Care,” with Christiane Uhl, Sales Manager, Courage + Khazaka electronic, GmbH.

There will also be an expert Microbiome panel discussion on this emerging trend with Daniel Winn, President, Acetera; Dr. Marielle Le Maire, Global Head of BU Activities, Symrise; Ferderica Carlomagno, R&D Manager Roehlm; and Simon Grundy, Business Development Manager, proDerm.

NYSCC Suppliers’ Day will also have educational sessions on Innovation & Compliance, Discover Sustainability, The World of Chemistry, and Digital Age of Beauty, along with the pre-show SCC CEP Courses and the ICMAD FDA Cosmetics Regulation Workshop on Thursday, May 9th.

Specialty areas on the expanded exhibit floor include the Future Chemists Workshop, Innovation Hub & Theater with the CEW Supplier’s Award finalists speaking and showcasing their nominated ingredients and formulations, Presentation Theater as well as a 40 Year Retrospective from NYSCC past chairs, members, brands, and suppliers.

To register for the NYSCC Suppliers’ Day and more information visit: http://www.nyscc.org/suppliers-day.

About New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC)

Dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science, the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists, www.nyscc.org, strives to increase and disseminate scientific information through meetings and publications. By promoting research in cosmetic science and industry, and by setting high ethical, professional and educational standards, we reach our goal of improving the qualifications of cosmetic scientists. Our mission is to further the interests and recognition of cosmetic scientists while maintaining the confidence of the public in the cosmetic and toiletries industry. Connect with NYSCC on Twitter and Facebook at @NYSCC and Instagram: @NYSCCMAIN

