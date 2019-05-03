Europe Blood Glucose Device Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

New Study on “2018-2025 Blood Glucose Device Market Europe Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) device market is providing big business opportunities for device manufactures in the Europe. It is projected that Europe Blood Glucose Device market will climb to nearly US$ 8 Billion landmark by the end of 2024. Driving factors which help to reach this market are increasing diabetic population in the European countries, Governments and NGOs efforts to increase awareness, increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and availability of reimbursements in most of the European countries.

Diabetes is a condition in which blood sugar level is abnormal; either it is high or low of given standard. It is two types - Type 1 and Type 2. In Type 1 diabetes, body does not make insulin whereas in Type 2, body makes irregular insulin sometimes high and sometimes low which is not good for human body. In European region, diabetic mellitus population is steadily rising in United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands and Norway countries.

Europe Blood Glucose Device Market, Forecast SMBG Components (Test Strips, Lancet, Meter), Diabetes Population (Type 1 & 2) published by Renub Research studies the European Countries Blood Glucose Device Segments Market: Blood Glucose Test Strips Market, Blood Glucose Lancet Market and Blood Glucose Meter Market. Annual forecast are provided for the period of 2018 through 2024. A Seven year historic analysis is also provided for these markets.

By Diabetes - Population Segmentation

All the European countries (United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Russia) in the report have been covered with the details of Total Diabetic Population, Type 1 Diabetic Population and Type 2 Diabetic Population. A Seven year historic analysis and annual forecast is also included in this study.

By SMBG – Segmentation

This report provides the details of European country specific SMBG users and market, test strips market, lancet market and glucose meter market.

By Test Strips – Country Segmentation

The report has also been further segmented on the test strips basis that includes blood glucose test strips historical and forecasted market size in United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Russia. United Kingdom and Russia represents a significant market.

By Lancet – Country Segmentation

Lancet is playing the significant role in the Europe SMBG market. Under this segment blood glucose lancet market is defined for the following countries: United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Russia.

By Blood Glucose Meter – Country Segmentation

This report studies the Blood glucose meter market size in various European countries such as United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Russia. It is 2nd most important segment in the Europe SMBG market.

SMBG Segments covers in this study

All the 4 countries in the report have been studied from 7 viewpoints.

Europe Countries Diabetes Population

• Europe Countries Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

• Europe Countries Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Users

• Europe Countries Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market

• Europe Countries Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

• Europe Countries Blood Glucose Lancet Market

• Europe Countries Blood Glucose Meter Market

Countries cover in this study

United Kingdom

• Germany

• Spain

• Italy

• Netherlands

• Norway

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• Russia

This Report is useful for those who want to know

European region as well as country specific SMBG device market, SMBG device segments (Blood Glucose Meter, Test Strips and Lancet) market

Countries Diabetes Scenario (Total Number of Diabetic Mellitus Population, Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetic Population)

Countries Reimbursement Policy on Diabetic Care and SMBG Devices

Some points from table of content:

Executive Summary

2. Europe Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users and Forecast

2.1 Number of Users & Forecast

2.2 Users Share and Forecast

3. Europe Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market (2010 – 2024)

3.1 Blood Glucose Device

3.2 Test Strips

3.3 Lancet

3.4 Blood Glucose Meter

4. Market Share – Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) (2010 – 2024)

4.1 Blood Glucose Device Market Share & Forecast

4.2 Test Strips Market Share and Forecast

4.3 Lancet Market Share and Forecast

4.4 Meter Market Share and Forecast

5. United Kingdom

5.1 United Kingdom Diabetes Population (2010 – 2024)

5.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population and Forecast

5.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast

5.2 Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Users and Forecast

5.3 Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Market and Forecast

5.3.1 Test Strips Market and Forecast

5.3.2 Lancet Market and Forecast

5.3.3 Meter Market and Forecast

5.4 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in United Kingdom

6. Germany

6.1 Germany Diabetes Population (2010 – 2024)

6.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population and Forecast

6.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast

6.2 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Users (2010 – 2024)

6.3 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market (2010 – 2024)

6.3.1 Test Strips Market and Forecast

6.3.2 Lancet Market and Forecast

6.3.3 Meter Market and Forecast

6.4 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in Germany

7. Spain

7.1 Spain Diabetes Population (2010 – 2024)

7.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population and Forecast

7.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast

7.2 Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Users and Forecast

7.3 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market (2010 – 2024)

7.3.1 Test Strips Market and Forecast

7.3.2 Lancet Market and Forecast

7.3.3 Meter Market and Forecast

7.4 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in Spain

Continued…….

