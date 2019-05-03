Water Management Markets 2019 Global Outlook | 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corp.

Water Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

BCC Research examined the global requirement for commercially significant three categories of products used for water management. They are chemicals for water and wastewater treatment, equipment, and infrastructure. Out of three, summary focus on chemicals for water and wastewater treatments.

Key highlights for water treatment chemical markets -

- Global demand for specialty chemicals in water treatment market will increase from approximately REDACTED in 2018 to in 2023

- Industrial process water treatment will be the largest end-use segment for specialty chemicals, reaching REDACTED by 2023 growing at the highest CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period

- The municipal potable water treatment end-use segment follows the industrial process water treatment segment, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of REDACTED over the same forecast period

- Over the forecast period 2018 to 2023, demand across all end-use categories will increase at a CAGR of REDACTED.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes, a general outlook of water management market, with the scope limited to reports published by BCC Research during the years 2017 and 2018. It covers the overview and clear understanding of the global market scenario of the water management and analyze global market trends, with market data for 2017 considering as the base year, 2018 as the estimate year and forecast for 2023 with projection of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during 2018 to 2023. Market data in value is provided at global and regional level for all the segments of water management.

This report segments the market into three major segments, namely, by equipment, by chemical and by infrastructural. The equipment discussed in this report are water testing equipment, sensors used in water treatment, water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection systems. The chemical segment includes chemicals used for water treatment and water softeners. The infrastructural includes water recycling and reuse and water supply and irrigation systems.

Report Includes:

- 36 data tables and 21 additional tables

- A descriptive study of the global markets for water management

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Regional dynamics of the water management market covering North America, South America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world

- Quantitative study and trend analysis of water management market by three major segments, namely equipment, chemical and infrastructural development, and various other sub-segments such as water testing equipment, sensors used in water treatment, water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection systems etc

- A look at the regulatory norms and updates imposed by the government for discharge and disposal of wastewaters

- Discussion of competitive strategies employed by global major players, patent evaluation and driving forces of the water and wastewater management market

- Company profiles of the leading market players, including 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview of Water and Water Management Market

Chapter 4 Water Management Market, by Equipment

Chapter 5 Water Management Market, by Chemical

Chapter 6 Water Management Market by Infrastructural Development

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

