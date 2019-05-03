Breaking News- Hemp and CBD Companies Find New Distribution and Innovations ( $HIPH) ( $LRSV) ( $CVSI) ( $GDET)

Investorideas.com releases a snapshot featuring American Premium Water Corporation (HIPH), looking at the hemp & CBD oil sector and innovation & distribution

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a snapshot featuring American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) , looking at the hemp and CBD oil sector and how as the market gets crowded with CBD products, companies are betting on innovation and new distribution to help them stand out .We’ve been hearing constantly about CBD, ever since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, but how can any one company hope to stand out in such an ever-growing crowd? The answer that seems to be appearing more often is unique and innovative product offerings along with unique distribution arrangements.American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) announced that it has entered into a letter of intent with Link Reservation, Inc. (OTC: LRSV) to form a joint-venture to produce a CBD-infused water specifically designed for consumption by household pets. This product will be the first pet CBD beverage on the market which allows both companies to be in a unique position moving forward. It will be sold under the LinkRes Pet brand “powered by” LALPINA CBD. The product is expected to be released in 2019.CEO of American Premium Water Corporation, Ryan Fishoff commented, “I am excited to announce this joint venture with LinkRes Pets to produce the first CBD-beverage for pets! The consumer market is huge, and there are many studies that have shown how pet health can benefit from consumption of CBD. This is a great partnership for the Company. We will be providing our proprietary Hydro-Nano formulation to be used in the manufacture of the product by LinkRes. They will handle logistics and distribution; while the Company will assist with marketing. This partnership will provide great exposure for the LALPINA CBD brand. Every pet owner is also a potential customer for our LALPINA CBD water. Pet owners statistically are more affluent than non-pet owners; co-branding with LinkRes will bring additional exposure to our Company to a very captive consumer base.”In mid- April American Premium Water also announced that the Company had received a two container order from a distributer in the UK. The order is expected to ship out during the 2nd quarter and be reflected in the subsequent Q2 financials. Based on the expectation of residual orders from this distributor and other pending distribution deals, the Company is announcing guidance for fiscal year 2019 of at least $1 million in expected revenue.Rene Lauritsen, President and CEO of LinkRes Pets commented, “It is great to partner with a company like American Premium Water Corp. Their Hydro Nano technology is very advanced in the marketplace that is backed with scientific data, which aligns with the LinkRes brand. Co-branding with the LALPINA CBD is the key element that will be essential for a successful launch creating this brand new product category (Pet CBD Beverages). This partnership will be very impactful for LinkRes Pets, and I look forward to working with Ryan and his team in the coming months developing this product.”LinkRes Pets ( www.linkrespet.com ) produces CBD products specifically tailored for cats, dogs and horses. LinkRes current product offering is exclusively CBD oil. The partnership with American Premium Water would be their first product outside of CBD oil. The American Pet Products Association estimates that the US pet product industry will be worth over $75 billion in 2019. New Frontier Data projects that the CBD Pet Product Market will reach $125 million in sales by 2022. And according to a report by Research and Marketing, over 55% of US households own a pet, and are more likely to be in a higher income household than non-pet owners.“There is a huge opportunity with this partnership. Currently there are no pet CBD beverages on the market, and the pet beverage market itself is very limited and underdeveloped. We are going to be starting out with a huge head start. This product has the potential to add $1-3 million dollars of incremental revenue to the P&L once full distribution is reached. This partnership is an example of how the Company’s IP and technology acquisition strategy is paying dividends. The Company is leveraging its proprietary Hydro-Nano formulation to generate incremental revenue. The Company will continue to seek partnership opportunities in new categories, similar to our partnership with Hanlon’s Brewery in the UK. There is a huge opportunity with this partnership. Currently there are no pet CBD beverages on the market, and the pet beverage market itself is very limited and underdeveloped. We are going to be starting out with a huge head start. This product has the potential to add $1-3 million dollars of incremental revenue to the P&L once full distribution is reached. This partnership is an example of how the Company's IP and technology acquisition strategy is paying dividends. The Company is leveraging its proprietary Hydro-Nano formulation to generate incremental revenue. The Company will continue to seek partnership opportunities in new categories, similar to our partnership with Hanlon's Brewery in the UK. We are currently engaged in discussions with other potential partners about leveraging the Company's technology into new product categories and applications. I look forward to providing shareholders with updates on these conversations when developments are ready to share." concluded Mr. Fishoff. 