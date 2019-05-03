TCL Joins Operation:Scrubs Innovative Nursing Education Commitment and Nationwide See a Nurse? Thank a Nurse! Challenge.

Pamela Jane Nye, Operation:Scrubs Executive Director and CEO of Neuroscience Nursing, Ltd.

"TCLcares" Community Service and Giving Back Objectives Were Key To Sponsorship Invitation" -- Pamela Jane Nye

What’s not to like about getting involved with saying “thank you” or supporting the advanced education of nurses?"” — Pamela Jane Nye

MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Details were revealed today announcing TCL®, one of the world’s best-selling and America’s fastest-growing television brand, as a sponsor of Operation:Scrubs’ non-traditional symposium that introduces the next tradition-breaking cycle of innovative/advanced continuing nursing education and it’s nationwide “See a Nurse? Thank a Nurse” Challenge” mission.

Pamela Jane Nye, CEO of Neuroscience Nursing, Ltd. and Operation:Scrubs’ Executive Director is enthusiastic about TCL’s sponsorship stating, “This being the inaugural launch of the Operation:Scrubs and the ‘See a Nurse? Thank a Nurse!’ Challenge, it’s surprising and exciting to have TCL’s support, including its award-winning 6-Series TV models for our symposium and seminar presentations.”

“The initial idea of contacting TCL came from seeing an impressive television display at Costco,” says Nye, adding, “and after researching and discovering the objectives of the company’s TCL Cares program, I thought this was a company that would want to support Operation:Scrubs innovative nursing education commitment and our nationwide ‘See a Nurse? Thank a Nurse’ Challenge.”

When asked why she believed TCL said ‘yes,’ with the look of ‘it’s obvious’ expression, Nye answered, “What’s not to like about getting involved with saying “thank you” or supporting the advanced education of nurses? Plus,” Nye adds, “it also meets TCL Cares community service and giving-back criteria objectives.”

Since 2014, the leaders at TCL North America committed to creating a high-performing culture that allows the company to have a successful business they can feel good about. TCL Cares is the “guiding hand,” a simple set of rules that all decisions are filtered through:

#TCLcares for our users. It is our responsibility to add joy and simplification to their lives by innovating and advancing technology. #TCLcares for our employees. It is our commitment to provide an environment that embraces diversity, excellence, learning, and laughter. #TCLcares for the communities we serve. We are all one and we are committed to find ways to give back and make a positive impact. #TCLcares for our environment. We have an obligation to minimize our footprint on the planet our users and employees call home.

Operation:Scrubs symposium and National Nurses Day celebration takes place aboard FantaSea One, a 4-deck yacht located in Marina Del Rey, California.

The education component includes 8 one-hour sessions, the last session being a panel of stroke-survivors including keynote speaker Jack Bousquet and his remarkable “It’s amazing what you can do with only half-a-brain” stroke survivor story.

Attending nurses represent comprehensive, primary and stroke-ready hospitals throughout California. School of nursing students and news media have also been invited.

The day/evening celebration includes a continental breakfast, clam chowder soup, salad bar, and bread pudding dessert for lunch. The symposium ends with a and with a 2-hour sunset harbor cruise, a reception party, gourmet buffet dinner, entertainment, and swag gifts for all nurse attendees.

About TCL Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL is now the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering high quality products featuring a stylish design and the latest technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL® Roku TV™.



