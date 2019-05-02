Thousands of Orthodox Jewish Yeshiva students will gather TODAY May 2nd, at the Colden Auditorium Queens College

Thousands of Orthodox Jewish Yeshiva students will gather TODAY Thursday May 2nd, at the Colden Auditorium Queens College

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of Orthodox Jewish Yeshiva students will gather TODAY Thursday, May 2nd, 7:00 pm, on the call of Satmar Grand Rabbi Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, at the Colden Auditorium Queens College, Reeves Ave, Flushing, NY 11367, to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars, in support for the rescue organizations in the Holy Land, rescuing yearly thousands of Orthodox Young Jewish boys and girls from the Zionist Israeli Army draft Force,In 2014, the Israeli government passed a law forcing Orthodox Jewish

boys and girls to serve in the army.

Orthodox Jews have always avoided service in the Israel army, due to their religious conviction that Jews are forbidden to have their own state, wage wars against other nations, oppress another people or occupy their land, besides that is impossible to keep religion in their army, However, the mechanism by which they escaped the state's mandatory draft has varied over the years.

Since then, thousands of boys and girls were forced into Army service against their religion, hundreds were arrested for avoiding the draft and/or peacefully demonstrating against this anti-religious policy. Peaceful demonstrators are regularly beaten with batons, sprayed with skunk water cannons and brutally dragged, shoved and arrested by the law enforcement and face lengthy incarcerations. Numerous raids are conducted in the middle of the night, awakening terrified women and children to see their house ransacked and their husband, father or sibling dragged out by police for avoiding the draft, or for the suspicion of speaking out against it. A number of those arrested are held in jail for weeks and months without even being released for bail till their trial - a privilege which that country extends to many of the most violent criminals,

Rinah bas Chedva a religious Jewish girl has been forced into the Zionist IDF, after a Superior forced her to sexual intercourse and sexually assaulted her, she fled the IDF, after a few weeks they arrest her for leaving without permission, she is now detained in the military prisons for weeks already, and faces a multi-month jail sentence

this week there are 10 young religious boys and girls imprisoned, Over 600 boys and girls have been imprisoned over the past year alone even though they have tried and exhausted all avenues to arrange their exemption from the army. Every one of these youths has the option of joining the army and saving themselves from imprisonment, their refusal to be drafted and instead be imprisoned is ONLY due to their refusal to compromise on their religion

Forcing Conscription of Orthodox Jews against their religious principles violates U.S. International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, And violates Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, passed by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948, which says that everyone has the rights to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

In particular, it violates Resolution 1989/59, passed by the UN Commission on Human Rights on March 8, 1988, which recognizes the right of everyone to have conscientious objection to military services as a legitimate exercise of right of freedom of thought, conscience and religion as laid down in Article 18 of the Declaration of Human Rights. And it violates resolution 1998/77, passed on April 22, 1998, which says that states should refrain... from subjecting conscientious objectors...to repeated punishment for failure to perform military service.

Furthermore, the current Israeli policy of oppressing peaceful protesters against conscription violates the most fundamental right accorded to each human being on the earth: the freedom of expression, the freedom of assembly and the freedom of religion.

There are a dozen of Orthodox Jewish rescue organizations working 24/7, helping thousands of young Jewish boys and the girls, to escape the Army draft laws, they have professional lawyers for each case, their yearly budgets come up to 3 million dollars, Satmar Grand Rabbi Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, supports yearly the rescue organizations with millions of dollars, and he will lead today's event



