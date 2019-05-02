TraceGains Promotes New Corporate Counsel from Within

TraceGains Corporate Counsel Kendra S. Stevens

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development software for the consumer-packaged goods industry, announced today that it has promoted Kendra S. Stevens to Corporate Counsel.

Stevens joined TraceGains as head of contracts in 2017. During her tenure, Stevens has leveraged her deep expertise with SaaS-based contract terms to restructure the company’s contracting processes with terms that are succinct and relevant to customer needs. She also established an interdepartmental security committee to review and enhance internal policies and procedures. In addition, Stevens was instrumental in the company’s first acquisition in 2018.

“Kendra is a seasoned corporate legal strategist, whose central involvement in our acquisition of Healthnotes last year has afforded her a broad view of TraceGains’ business. She’s also played a critical role in structuring and overseeing our customer and partner agreements,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “Her ability to communicate and collaborate effectively across the organization has made her a valued advisor to the senior leadership team.”

Before joining TraceGains, Stevens was Associate Counsel and Compliance Officer at Allonhill, a Denver based financial services company, and concentrated on contractual and regulatory compliance, corporate governance, transactional agreements, as well as information security activities.

“Anyone who has worked with Kendra knows she goes above and beyond with any project she undertakes,” TraceGains Vice President of Finance Jennifer Van Meter said. “Her ability to assist and advise all departments, coupled with her vast knowledge of the law and technology, made it an easy decision to expand her role at TraceGains.”

In her new role, Stevens will continue to oversee contracts and support customer management, while her focus will expand to include corporate governance and risk management.

Stevens earned her law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

