Financial Advisor, Darcy Bergen Explains Fixed Index Annuities

PEORIA, ARIZONA, USA, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darcy Bergen owner of Bergen Financial Group offers conservative retirement planning strategies and products designed to provide guaranteed income for life while protecting their client’s principal from the fluctuations of the stock market with fixed annuity options. Darcy Bergen explains . “Annuity contracts are purchased from an insurance company. In exchange, the insurance company makes regular payments to the buyer — either immediately or at some date in the future. These payments can be made monthly, quarterly, annually, or as a single lump-sum. Annuity contract holders can opt to receive payments for the rest of their lives or for a set number of years.“The money invested in an annuity grows tax-deferred. When the money is withdrawn, the amount contributed to the annuity will not be taxed, but earnings will be taxed as regular income. There is no contribution limit for an annuity. There are two main types of annuities. Fixed annuities offer a guaranteed payout, usually a set dollar amount or a set percentage of the assets in the annuity. Variable annuities offer the possibility to allocate premiums between various subaccounts. This gives annuity owners the ability to participate in the potentially higher returns these sub accounts have to offer. It also means that the annuity account may fluctuate in value. Indexed annuities are specialized variable annuities. During the accumulation period, the rate of return is based on an index. Fixed Index Annuities operate in the same manner as fixed annuities except that the yearly growth is delegated to a stock market index as opposed to an interest rate.” Darcy Bergen grew up in Canada and moved to New Zealand with his parents for four years. His father started a church in New Zealand, and Darcy went to boarding school in Malaysia for the 8th grade but was back in Canada for high school and college at Regina, Saskatchewan. At age 21 Darcy started in the life insurance business and then graduated into the investment business at age 24. He moved to Phoenix in 2000 and returned to financial planning in 2003.Bergen Financial Group shows clients that there is a way to save and live with guaranteed income for the rest of their lives with annuity-based products. Darcy Bergen’s team of advisors has over 100 years of experience assisting clients. There is no longer a need to guess; they will set up a customized plan and help you implement a personalized strategy depending on your specific needs.Darcy Bergen, CRFAAZ License #: 7714485The Bergen Financial Group Headquarters20542 N. Lake Pleasant Rd. Suite 111Peoria, AZ 85382602-652-2665info@bergenfinancialgroup.combergenfinancialgroup.com



