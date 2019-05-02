All-Terrain Vehicle Association of Minnesota Plans Season Opener Ride & Roast

ST. PAUL, MN, USA, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The All-Terrain Vehicle Association of Minnesota is kicking off the riding season celebrating 36 years of promoting safe riding for all ages, organizing new clubs, and building new trails. The ATVAM Ride & Roast event is being held on May 17th and 18th at McQuoid’s Inn, Isle, MN. Individual and family riders are invited to attend and is open to the public. ATVAM encourages canned food donations, door prize donations or volunteer help with the event.The event begins on Friday evening, May 17, with a chartered fishing launch on Mille Lacs Lake at 6pm. Fishing rods, bait, life jackets and complimentary hors d’oeuvres are included for a $25.00 per person fee.On Saturday, May 18th, the Isle Fire department will host a pancake and sausage breakfast at 7:30. Guided ATV rides will start at 10am. A pig and turkey roasted dinner with side dishes will be at 5pm. $15.00 per adult, kids, 10 years of age and under, are free.ATVAM is inviting elected officials and DNR representatives to join us for this event As a community outreach, we are collecting canned goods for the Isle food shelf.Free camping and discounted hotel rooms are also available for the weekend. For more details on the ATVAM Ride & Roast and registration is available on line www.atvam.org or call 800-442-8826.-END-



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.