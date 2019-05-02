Millennials Want Open Relationships More Than Ever Before

A recent study has shown that more young Canadians want open relationships, explaining the recent surge in couple’s swinging.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new study out of the University of BC is suggesting that Canadian millennials are more interested in open relationships than ever before. The study concludes that more Canadians in their 20s are into the idea of open relationships and accepting of the idea. This willingness to experiment with open relationships has been driven by “hookup” apps like Tinder, Bumble, and more.While the overall social effects of this returning trend of open relationships has yet to be fully studied, local businesses that cater to open-minded and sexually adventurous coupes have been noticing a difference. Swingers’ clubs , like Toronto’s O Zone Club, have been noticing rising attendance over the past couple of years.“We’ve been seeing a steady rise in attendance from the millennial demographic over the past few years,” says The O Zone Club owner, “This study really comes as no surprise to us, it’s what we’ve been seeing first hand.”Often, when couples try to get into “open” relationships, it can be hard to get started. Swingers’ clubs can be the perfect place for couples who are looking to expand their sexual horizons. They provide a no obligation, low pressure venue where these new couples can test the waters and begin to get their toes wet.“We see so many new-comers in the club, it really is the best place for people to try the swinging lifestyle,” adds The O Zone Club owner, “Private ‘key parties’ and the like are often stressful, and couples feel obligated to participate. Here, if a couple comes but then changes their mind, its no problem.”For those who do change their mind, The O Zone has a large dance floor, multiple bars, and everything else that a couple needs to enjoy a night out. For those engaging in the lifestyle, there is private and semi-private rooms, 2 large play rooms, showers, and more. To learn more about The O Zone, you can visit their website here: www.ocouplesclub.com About The O Zone: Toronto's hottest couples' club, The O Zone is the place to be for swinging couples in Toronto. The O Zone is one of North America's largest "on-premise" nightclubs. A hedonistic playground of over 10,000 square feet, The O Zone is filled with enough wild and sexy amenities to guarantee a most memorable night for Toronto swingers and open-minded couples. An alternative lifestyle social club, The O Zone is the hottest place in Toronto for couples to come and party, and to form friendships with compatible like-minded swinging couples. For more information about The O Zone, upcoming special events, and the latest club news, please visit www.ocouplesclub.com



