Global Sports Tourism Market Overview 2019-2025 by Technology, Trends, Applications, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Sports Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Tourism Market

Sports tourism refers to travel which involves either observing or participating in a sporting event while staying apart from the tourists' usual environment. In 2018, the global Sports Tourism market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Sports Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sports Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Expedia Group

Priceline Group

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

BCD Travel

HRG North America

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal/Travelong

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

Altour

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch

JTB Americas Group

Ovation Travel Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Very Motivated

Partially Motivated

Accessory

Accidental

Not Motivated

Market segment by Application, split into

Below 30 Years

30-40 Years

40-50 Years

Above 50 Years

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sports Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sports Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

