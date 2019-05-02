Container Liner Market 2019 Global Imports, Exports, Production and Consumption Trends Industry Overview Report

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Container Liner -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Description

Global Container Liner is accounted for $752.31 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,271.02 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing manufacturing output and Reusability of container liner are some of the key factor driving the market growth. However, fractured container ecosystem is some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Container liners are used as a protective layer over containers, which stop the goods from dampness and humidity. Container Liners are types of bulk packaging formats specifically manufactured for transiting bulk cargo by using a Container. Container liner helps in minimize container cleaning and replacement (reducing waste) and prevent product contamination. Container liner are often custom manufactured in various designs, with some featuring an anti-static composition.

Based on Material Type, the poly vinyl chloride (PVC) segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. The demand for PVC in construction applications is likely to remain strong owing to its cost effectiveness, resistance to chemical corrosion and durability. By region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the utmost attractive market for the global container liner market and is estimated to witness a combine market share. Asia Pacific is mostly fuelled by the manufacturing industries. As the manufacturing industries are growing, so the manufacturing output of the industries is also increasing. Increasing manufacturing output is rising the demand of the container liner used for transportation and storage solutions of the products. Consequently, container liner are gaining traction mainly for container shipping purposes and the ease of loading and unloading provided by them.

Some of the key players profiled in the Container Liner include Bemis Company Inc, Berry Global Inc, Bulk Corp International, CDF Corporation, Composite Containers Llc, CorrPak Bulk Packaging Systems LLC, Display Pack Inc, Emmbi Company, Greif Inc, Lc Packaging International B.V., Nier Systems Inc, Ozerden Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd, Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A. and United Bags Inc.

Material Types Covered:

• Metalized Film

• Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Other Material Types

Capacities Covered:

• 20 Foot

• 30 Foot

• 40 Foot

Products Covered:

• End Fill

• Open Top

• Top Fill

• Wide Access

End Users Covered:

• Agriculture

• Building & Construction

• Chemical

• Food & Beverages

• Mining

• Pharmaceutical

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

...

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Bemis Company Inc

11.2 Berry Global Inc

11.3 Bulk Corp International

11.4 CDF Corporation

11.5 Composite Containers Llc

11.6 CorrPak Bulk Packaging Systems LLC

11.7 Display Pack Inc

11.8 Emmbi Company

11.9 Greif Inc

11.10 Lc Packaging International B.V.

11.11 Nier Systems Inc

11.12 Ozerden Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

11.13 Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd

11.14 Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A.

11.15 United Bags Inc

Continued...

