Life Insurance for Seniors Market Status, Technology, Future Forecast, Size, Growth, Key Players Analysis & Forecast2025
Description:
Life insurance (or life assurance, especially in the Commonwealth of Nations) is a contract between an insurance policy holder and an insurer or assurer, where the insurer promises to pay a designated beneficiary a sum of money (the benefit) in exchange for a premium, upon the death of an insured person (often the policy holder). Depending on the contract, other events such as terminal illness or critical illness can also trigger payment. The policy holder typically pays a premium, either regularly or as one lump sum. Other expenses, such as funeral expenses, can also be included in the benefits.
In 2018, the global Life Insurance for Seniors market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Life Insurance for Seniors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Life Insurance for Seniors development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
Assicurazioni Generali
China Life Insurance
MetLife
PingAn
AXA
Sumitomo Life Insurance
Aegon
Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
CPIC
Aviva
Munich Re Group
Zurich Financial Services
Nippon Life Insurance
Gerber Life Insurance
AIG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
over 60
over 65
over 70
over 75
over 80
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Life Insurance for Seniors status, future Free Sample Report Forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Life Insurance for Seniors development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and Free Sample Report Forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Life Insurance for Seniors are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Free Sample Report Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Life Insurance for Seniors market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Life Insurance for Seniors Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Life Insurance for Seniors Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 over 60
1.5.3 over 65
1.5.4 over 70
1.5.5 over 75
1.5.6 over 80
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Life Insurance for Seniors Market Size
2.2 Life Insurance for Seniors Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Life Insurance for Seniors Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Life Insurance for Seniors Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Life Insurance for Seniors Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Life Insurance for Seniors Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Life Insurance for Seniors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Life Insurance for Seniors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Life Insurance for Seniors Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Life Insurance for Seniors Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Life Insurance for Seniors Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Allianz
12.1.1 Allianz Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Life Insurance for Seniors Introduction
12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Life Insurance for Seniors Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development
12.2 Assicurazioni Generali
12.2.1 Assicurazioni Generali Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Life Insurance for Seniors Introduction
12.2.4 Assicurazioni Generali Revenue in Life Insurance for Seniors Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Assicurazioni Generali Recent Development
12.3 China Life Insurance
12.3.1 China Life Insurance Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Life Insurance for Seniors Introduction
12.3.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Life Insurance for Seniors Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development
12.4 MetLife
12.4.1 MetLife Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Life Insurance for Seniors Introduction
12.4.4 MetLife Revenue in Life Insurance for Seniors Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 MetLife Recent Development
Continued …
