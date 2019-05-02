4K HDR TVs Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025
‘HDR’ stands for High Dynamic Range, and it is the next big thing for 4K TVs and 4K content. The term originates in photography, and refers to a technique to heighten a picture’s dynamic range – the contrast between the brightest whites and the darkest blacks.
The global 4K HDR TVs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the 4K HDR TVs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of 4K HDR TVs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of 4K HDR TVs in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global 4K HDR TVs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global 4K HDR TVs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Samsung
Sony
LG
VIZIO
Hisense
Panasonic
Changhong
Haier
Skyworth
TCL
Philips
Konka
Market size by Product
70 Inch
Market size by End User
Commercial
Household
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global 4K HDR TVs market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of 4K HDR TVs market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global 4K HDR TVs companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of 4K HDR TVs submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
