4K HDR TVs Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

‘HDR’ stands for High Dynamic Range, and it is the next big thing for 4K TVs and 4K content. The term originates in photography, and refers to a technique to heighten a picture’s dynamic range – the contrast between the brightest whites and the darkest blacks. 
The global 4K HDR TVs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the 4K HDR TVs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of 4K HDR TVs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of 4K HDR TVs in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global 4K HDR TVs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global 4K HDR TVs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
Samsung 
Sony 
LG 
VIZIO 
Hisense 
Panasonic 
Changhong 
Haier 
Skyworth 
TCL 
Philips 
Konka

 

Market size by Product 
70 Inch 
Market size by End User 
Commercial 
Household

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 


The study objectives of this report are: 
To study and analyze the global 4K HDR TVs market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. 
To understand the structure of 4K HDR TVs market by identifying its various subsegments. 
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 
Focuses on the key global 4K HDR TVs companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development. 
To project the value and sales volume of 4K HDR TVs submarkets, with respect to key regions. 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

 

Table Of Contents:     

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 4K HDR TVs Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global 4K HDR TVs Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 70 Inch 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global 4K HDR TVs Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Commercial 
1.5.3 Household 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global 4K HDR TVs Market Size 
2.1.1 Global 4K HDR TVs Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global 4K HDR TVs Sales 2014-2025 
2.2 4K HDR TVs Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global 4K HDR TVs Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global 4K HDR TVs Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Samsung 
11.1.1 Samsung Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 Samsung 4K HDR TVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 Samsung 4K HDR TVs Products Offered 
11.1.5 Samsung Recent Development 
11.2 Sony 
11.2.1 Sony Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 Sony 4K HDR TVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 Sony 4K HDR TVs Products Offered 
11.2.5 Sony Recent Development 
11.3 LG 
11.3.1 LG Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 LG 4K HDR TVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 LG 4K HDR TVs Products Offered 
11.3.5 LG Recent Development 
11.4 VIZIO 
11.4.1 VIZIO Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 VIZIO 4K HDR TVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 VIZIO 4K HDR TVs Products Offered 
11.4.5 VIZIO Recent Development 
11.5 Hisense 
11.5.1 Hisense Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 Hisense 4K HDR TVs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 Hisense 4K HDR TVs Products Offered 
11.5.5 Hisense Recent Development 

