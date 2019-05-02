Nanotechnology and Fuel Cell Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024
In recent years, nanotechnology has gained popularity across the world with advanced and modernized innovations in various applications including composite materials, nanoparticles, fabrication technologies, small machine equipment manufacturing and many others. Essentially, nanotechnology is deeply integrated in various industrial applications, providing advances in process delivery and costeffective applications in industries such as food and beverage, healthcare and life science, electronics, energy, aerospace, chemical and many others.
Specifically, nanotechnology is being prominently used in fuel cell applications, as the fuel cell manufacturers applying platinum nanoparticles to lower the amount of platinum in cells for cost reduction. With surge in fuel cell electric vehicle production, nanotechnology application in fuel cell is expected to increase further. U.S. Department of Energy, The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (U.S.), and Union of Concerned Scientists (U.S.) are doing research for hydrogen powered fuel cell to make it more efficient, low cost and commercially viable.
Moreover, miniaturization in the electronic industry is leading to the introduction of new semiconductor manufacturing processes. For integrated circuits (ICs), comprising of nanofiber are expericing great demand in the industry. Nanofiber can withstand high amount of heat generated in electric power modules and exhibits good conductivity.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Materials for Proton Exchange Membranes and Membrane Electrode Assemblies for PEM Fuel Cells (FCB035F)
Chapter 3 Nanocomposites, Nanoparticles, Nanoclays and Nanotubes: Global Markets to 2022 (NAN021H)
Chapter 4 Global Markets and Technologies for Nanofibers (NAN043E)
Chapter 5 Nanodevices and Nanomachines: The Global Market (NAN062A)
Chapter 6 Residential Energy Storage, Blockchain and Energy Sharing Systems: Technologies and Global Market (FCB043A)
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
What the Industry is Saying
Analyst's Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Summary
Market and Technology Background
Construction of Batteries
Types of Electrochemical Compositions
Residential Battery Storage Technologies and Components
Battery Pack Design
Design Overview
Configuration of Cells in a Battery Pack
Battery Pack Structural Design
Cell Protection
Battery Pack Control (Monitoring and Management)
Battery Pack Use
Solar Inverter Integration
Safety System Design and Component Selection
Residential Battery Storage Electrochemical Technologies
Conventional Batteries
How Rechargeable Batteries Work
Lead-Acid Batteries
Continued...
