Global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

May 2, 2019

Headphones (or head-phones in the early days of telephony and radio) are a pair of small loudspeaker drivers worn on or around the head over a user's ears. They are electroacoustic transducers, which convert an electrical signal to a corresponding sound. 
Bluetooth technology is widely used for short-range voice transmission. While it can be and is used for data transmission, the short range (due to using low power to reduce battery drain) is a limiting factor. A very common application is a hands-free Bluetooth earpiece for a phone which may be in a user's pocket. 
The global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wireless Bluetooth Headphone market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Wireless Bluetooth Headphone in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wireless Bluetooth Headphone in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
AKG 
Sennheiser 
audio-technica 
Jabra 
LG 
Motorola 
Plantronics 
Samsung 
Bose 
Mpow 
Huawei 
Apple (Beats) 
Panasonic 
Yamaha 
Beyerdynamic 
Shure 
Grado 
Philips

 

Market size by Product 
On-Ear Headphones 
Over-Ear Headphones 
Earbuds and In-Ear Headphones 
Market size by End User 
Communication 
Sports 
Music 
Others

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 


The study objectives of this report are: 
To study and analyze the global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. 
To understand the structure of Wireless Bluetooth Headphone market by identifying its various subsegments. 
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 
Focuses on the key global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development. 
To project the value and sales volume of Wireless Bluetooth Headphone submarkets, with respect to key regions. 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

 

Table Of Contents:     

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 On-Ear Headphones 
1.4.3 Over-Ear Headphones 
1.4.4 Earbuds and In-Ear Headphones 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Communication 
1.5.3 Sports 
1.5.4 Music 
1.5.5 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Sales 2014-2025 
2.2 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 AKG 
11.1.1 AKG Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 AKG Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 AKG Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Products Offered 
11.1.5 AKG Recent Development 
11.2 Sennheiser 
11.2.1 Sennheiser Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 Sennheiser Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 Sennheiser Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Products Offered 
11.2.5 Sennheiser Recent Development 
11.3 audio-technica 
11.3.1 audio-technica Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 audio-technica Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 audio-technica Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Products Offered 
11.3.5 audio-technica Recent Development 
11.4 Jabra 
11.4.1 Jabra Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 Jabra Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 Jabra Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Products Offered 
11.4.5 Jabra Recent Development 
11.5 LG 
11.5.1 LG Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 LG Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 LG Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Products Offered 
11.5.5 LG Recent Development 

