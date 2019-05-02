Connected Health M2M Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation and Forecast to 2019 - 2025

Wise.Guy.

This report studies the global Connected Health M2M market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Connected Health M2M market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Connected health M2M is a remote healthcare service delivery model that functions in an IT ecosystem. Connected health M2M can access and share health care information and analyze health care data. It provides the management of clinical data, and communication and collaboration among all the stakeholders of the healthcare service ecosystem.

At present, the major players of Connected Health M2M are concentrated in Apple Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd.,Cisco Networks,Athenahealth Inc., Epocrates Inc. and IBM is the world leader.

In 2017, the global Connected Health M2M market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Connected Health M2M in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Connected Health M2M

1.1 Connected Health M2M Market Overview

1.1.1 Connected Health M2M Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Connected Health M2M Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Connected Health M2M Market by Type

1.3.1 Monitoring Devices

1.3.2 Diagnostic and Treatment Devices

1.4 Connected Health M2M Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Hospitals

1.4.2 Individual Customers

1.4.3 Others

2 Global Connected Health M2M Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Connected Health M2M Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Apple Inc.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Connected Health M2M Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 GE Healthcare Ltd.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Connected Health M2M Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Cisco Networks

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Connected Health M2M Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Athenahealth Inc.

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Connected Health M2M Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Epocrates Inc.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Connected Health M2M Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 IBM Corp.

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Connected Health M2M Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Philips Healthcare

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Connected Health M2M Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Siemens Healthcare

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Connected Health M2M Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 HP Enterprise Services LLC

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Connected Health M2M Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 ObTech Medical Corp.

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Connected Health M2M Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Zebra Technologies Corp

3.12 Infor Global Solutions Inc.

3.13 Massive Health Inc.

3.14 NeuroVigil Inc.

3.15 Ingenious Med Inc.

Continued…….

