Global Smartphone Image Sensors Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis, Forecast 2026

Introduction

Image sensors are electronic components which are used to convert images into electronic signals. The sensor senses and conveys information which is helpful in forming the image. Currently used types of image sensors are the Complementary Metal oxide Semiconductors (CMOS) image sensors and Charge coupled devices (CCD) image sensors. Image sensors are widely used in smartphones, digital cameras and camcorders.

The global smartphone image sensors market was worth USD XX million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Global Smartphone Image Sensors Market – Market Dynamics

Growing sales of smartphones, demand for high quality cameras in smartphones, and increasing market of multicamera smartphones are the key factors responsible for the growth of the global smartphone image sensors market.

The global sales of smartphones are increasing at a rapid pace. The global sales value of smartphones in 2017 was USD 478.7 billion. The total number of smartphones sold to end-users in 2010 were 296 million units and the figure surged to 1495 million units in 2016 which further reached to a volume of 1536 million units in 2017. The increasing sales of smartphones globally, is a crucial factor which is expected to drive the global smartphone image sensors market in the future.

Global Smartphone Image Sensors Market – Segmentation Analysis

The global smartphone image sensors market is segmented by type of product, application, and geography.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as – Complementary Metal - oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) and Charge Coupled Devices (CCD). CMOS is the most commonly used technology in the designing of image sensors for smartphones. Though CCD type image sensors offer greater light sensitivity and better quality, CMOS sensors are more preferred due to their low power consumption and simple manufacturing process. The CMOS image sensors sales revenue increased from USD 10.5 billion in 2016 to USD 12.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow to USD 19 billion by the end of 2019. This growing demand for CMOS image sensors is anticipated to drive the CMOS image sensors as the dominant segment of the global smartphone image sensors market.

Global Smartphone Image Sensors Market – Geographical Analysis

The Global Smartphone Image Sensors market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia – Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW).

The Asia – Pacific region is expected to dominate the global smart phone image sensors market owing to to the concentration of large number of sensors manufacturing companies in this region. Companies like Sony, Samsung, Panasonic and Toshiba are the major manufacturers of image sensors and they have established the Asia – Pacific region as their manufacturing base. Moreover, more number of smart phones being sold in the Asia – Pacific region is another attributing factor for the domination of the Asia – Pacific region. About a quarter of all the smart phone users in the world are located in China. Asia – Pacific region shipped 755 million smart phones in 2017 in which China alone shipped close to 454 million smart phones. In 2017 alone, the smart phone market in china accounted for USD 133.6 billion USD. Owing to the growing smartphones market in this region, the Asia – Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global smartphone image sensors market.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

Based on the technology, the market is segmented as – Complementary Metallic Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) and Charge coupled. Based on the application, the market is segmented as – primary camera, secondary camera, multi camera smart phones. Based on the geography, the market is segmented into the following regions – North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.

The report profiles the following companies – Omnivision Technologies, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, On Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, ST Microelectronics, Himax Technologies, SK Hynix, Superpix micro Technologies and Toshiba.

