TOURISM TO TURKS AND CAICOS SET TO BOOM THIS YEAR

Best tourism year ever expected in the Turks and Caicos Islands

We are delighted to see this boost in tourism to Turks and Caicos” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Turks and Caicos Islands have always been popular. They are famous for spectacular beaches, natural beauty, luxury resorts, exquisite villas, wonderful restaurants, a 14-mile barrier reef and a dramatic 2134-meter underwater wall ideal for scuba diving. But 2019 is set to be the best year ever. Exceptional Villas, the global villa rental experts announced that forward bookings are up 25% on last year for Turks and Caicos. It is the fastest growing destination for the company which is widely considered to be the most trusted villa rental company in the world. Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas said: “We are delighted to see this boost in tourism to Turks and Caicos.”

This significant growth is due to several factors. The Turks and Caicos Government invested US$3.3 million into tourism in 2018. A third of that budget was spent on sales and marketing. The impact of that investment resulted in additional visitor numbers to the islands. The archipelago of islands in Turks and Caicos is expected to have over half a million visitors this year.

There are 40 islands in total all of which are low lying. The main gateway from a tourism point of view is Providenciales which is also where most of the luxury resorts and villa rentals have their location. The island of Providenciales which is called Provo locally is most famous for Grace Bay Beach which has been regularly voted as the number one beach in the world for several years in a row.

The islands of Turks and Caicos have also seen a 25 per cent increase in scheduled flights from various parts of the world to Providenciales. There are non-stop flights from London, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, Boston, Toronto, Nassau and Philadelphia.

The other factor that is having a major impact on tourism numbers and revenue is the investment in luxury infrastructure in the last number of years. The Singapore based Aman Resorts opened one of their most luxurious properties ever on Providenciales. The Amanyara took eight years to build and comprises of 40 guest pavilions and 33 luxury villas of varying in size from one to six bedrooms. Last year, the Hartling Group opened the uber-luxury Shore Club on Long Bay Beach which is another one of the world’s best beaches. The accommodation comprises of a mix of luxury hotel rooms and luxury villas and condominiums. The Sail rock Resort is another brand new luxury development located in South Caicos. The accommodation includes Beachfront Villas, Ridgetop Suites and Private Peninsula Villas.

Also, each year sees a new crop of exquisite beachfront villas and mansions appearing around the islands such as the extreme luxury development at Beach Enclave. Click Here for more information.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a European based vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations all over the world. They have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and also providing full and complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company also has designated brands specializing in Barbados: Villas Barbados and Ireland: Dream Ireland

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



