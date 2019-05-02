Infant Formula Foods Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the infant formula foods market, and infant formula foods mainly include infant formula powder and infant complementary foods.

The Infant Formula Foods industry concentration is not high. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Asia is the largest consumption region of Infant Formula Foods, with a consumption market share nearly 50% in 2017, especially China, the growth rate is significantly more than the world in recent years, with a consumption market share nearly 30.57% in 2017. And the price is the highest in the world. Nearly half of the market relied on the import of milk powder. However, in order to protect the local dairy industry development, China promulgated a series of policies to protect policy in recent years, such as the number of registered trademarks. Therefore, if foreign brands want to enter the market China, it must pay attention to the market policy of China.

The second place is Europe; following Asia with the consumption market share 22.23% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Infant Formula Foods market will register a 9.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 53500 million by 2024, from US$ 31900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Infant Formula Foods business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Infant Formula Foods market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Infant Formula Foods value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Infant Formula Powder

Infant Complementary Foods

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

0-6 Months

6-12 Months

12-36 Months

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Danone

Abbott

Nestle

Mead Johnson Nutrition

FrieslandCampina

Heinz

Yili

Biostime

Hipp Holding AG

Perrigo

Beingmate

Synutra

Fonterra

Wonderson

Meiji

Bellamy

Feihe

Yashili

Brightdairy

Arla

DGC

Wissun

Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co., Ltd.

Westland Milk Products

Pinnacle

Holle baby food GmbH



