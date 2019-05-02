Infant Formula Foods Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast 2024
PUNE, INDIA, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the infant formula foods market, and infant formula foods mainly include infant formula powder and infant complementary foods.
The Infant Formula Foods industry concentration is not high. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
Asia is the largest consumption region of Infant Formula Foods, with a consumption market share nearly 50% in 2017, especially China, the growth rate is significantly more than the world in recent years, with a consumption market share nearly 30.57% in 2017. And the price is the highest in the world. Nearly half of the market relied on the import of milk powder. However, in order to protect the local dairy industry development, China promulgated a series of policies to protect policy in recent years, such as the number of registered trademarks. Therefore, if foreign brands want to enter the market China, it must pay attention to the market policy of China.
The second place is Europe; following Asia with the consumption market share 22.23% in 2017.
According to this study, over the next five years the Infant Formula Foods market will register a 9.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 53500 million by 2024, from US$ 31900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Infant Formula Foods business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Infant Formula Foods market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Infant Formula Foods value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Infant Formula Powder
Infant Complementary Foods
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
0-6 Months
6-12 Months
12-36 Months
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Danone
Abbott
Nestle
Mead Johnson Nutrition
FrieslandCampina
Heinz
Yili
Biostime
Hipp Holding AG
Perrigo
Beingmate
Synutra
Fonterra
Wonderson
Meiji
Bellamy
Feihe
Yashili
Brightdairy
Arla
DGC
Wissun
Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co., Ltd.
Westland Milk Products
Pinnacle
Holle baby food GmbH
