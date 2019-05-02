Author and Psychologist Dr. Karyne Messina to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CHEVY CHASE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Misogyny effects women in both blatant and subtle ways. Shifting roles and changes in the status quo can raise the anxiety of and threaten people in positions of power. Misogyny is inherent in our society today because of the male dominated structure that continues to persist in our culture.

Of course, many men don't consider themselves to be misogynists, however there is no escaping that we live in a patriarchal society. The idea that men are more powerful than women is embedded in our culture. These notions are perpetuated by men (and women) who want to retain power. The fight for equality must continue until women are truly equal participants in today's world.

That’s the philosophy of psychologist Dr. Karyne Messina, author of Misogyny, Projective Identification, and Mentalization: Psychoanalytic, Social, and Institutional Manifestations. Dr. Messina explores how the psychoanalytic concept of projective identification may explain important aspects of how society is constructed and how it has enabled misogyny to be expressed in social, political, and institutional settings.

With specific reference to the erasure of women’s contributions in society, including the recent election loss by Hillary Clinton in 2016, Misogyny, Projective Identification, and Mentalization sets a new agenda for understanding how misogyny is expressed in 2019.

“I've devoted my life to fighting for women's rights,” says Dr. Messina. “On one hand, things seemed to have been going along pretty well—we were making a lot of strides and I had been very optimistic—but then there was the 2016 Presidential election: a day filled with a lot of tears. Since that fateful day, it appears as though we have been forced to take several steps backwards in terms of equality.”

Misogyny, Projective Identification, and Mentalization tells the story of women who have been erased, dismissed, and devalued and why this phenomenon occurs, as well as what can be done to change this dynamic.

Dr. Messina proposes that projective identification can create a hivemind that leads to dismissal, humiliation, violence, and other egregious atrocities against women. Projective identification is a defense mechanism that allows a person to rid him or herself of some aspect of his or her personality that is intolerable. In the process, this quality is projected onto another person. Forcing one's thoughts or feelings onto someone else while maintaining control over that person is a form of misogyny.

“It’s sometimes expressed as gaslighting, as well as bullying,” explains Dr. Messina. For example, “Bullies have problems: Generally speaking, they have low self-esteem and thoughts and feelings they can’t tolerate so they blame others for their own negative qualities and shortcomings. Then they taunt the people they bully while calling them various negative names to rid themselves of these labels.

So, what is the fundamental insecurity men have that is consistently being represented and manifested through misogyny? Dr. Messina says, “I believe it is initially related to some type of loss. For example, I think that everything can go well between men and women until a man loses something, when his position is threatened. When it looks like he may lose a woman or job or when he feels ‘less than’ for one reason or another, one line of defense is to disparage women.”

By contrast, mentalization occurs when people are aware of their own thoughts, ideas, and feelings and accept that others have a right to differing ones. This process also includes respect for others and lack of judgement about the thoughts, ideas, and feelings of other people.

“Whereas projective identification is exemplified by one mind being in control, mentalization includes two minds, two people (or more). Mentalization occurs when people collaborate. One person’s idea is no more important than another person’s idea. These concepts can make a difference in hospitals, corporations, universities, business, schools, and in any other setting where people communicate. Mentalization also is needed for corporate engagement; an idea that is of paramount importance in organizations today.

“I do have some empathy for men because this problem is longstanding and is so embedded in society. We still live in a patriarchal world. Many inappropriate behaviors men exhibit are learned when they are boys. We need to enlist men to help stop misogyny.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Karyne Messina in an interview with Jim Masters on May 6th at 12pm EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on May 21st at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Dr. Karyne Messina, please contact Dr. Messina's publicity team, Mindbuck Media at Alyssa@mindbuckmedia.com, or visit www.karyne-messina.com.

Misogyny, Projective Identification, and Mentalization: Psychoanalytic, Social, and Institutional Manifestations is available on Amazon



