Connecting With Your Audience Via Instagram Brings Your Brand Down to Earth

Converting your brand from just another name to something recognizable with Instagram

If you’re looking to dramatically improve business, then Instagram paid ads is an incredible opportunity to quickly expand your reach.” — Jacqueline Ball - Sozoe Creative

GREENWICH, CT, USA, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenwich, CT – Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing foot print of companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.When it comes to imaging and branding of a product or service, it takes an effort to stand out, even if you are the only product like it on the market. Candice Georgiadis helps companies and individuals expand their social media footprint, from startups to established companies. As a result, they see more traffic which leads to more sales and brand awareness.In a recent interview, Candice Georgiadis talked about digital marketing with James Shockley, CEO of Social Movement Media.“Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?Thank you for having me!When I was a Sophomore in college, I knew that I wanted to start a business. I didn’t know what type of business, but I knew I wanted to start something. I started to research how to do online marketing and came to the realization that I could make Snapchat Geofilters for business. It was then I started my first company, Hidlo Studios. As Hidlo Studios started to gain more and more clients, they would ask me if I could manage their social media. I slowly started to manage multiple social media accounts until I got enough clients and came to the realization I needed to start another company that offered all of these services.My whole philosophy behind Social Movement Media is to innovate the way people post on Instagram. As we live in this era of Digital Marketing, I believe it is imperative for businesses to utilize social media to engage a magnitude of potential consumers towards their businesses profile. With 1 billion daily active users, Instagram allows companies to market their product or service to hopefully then drive consumers down the purchasing funnel.It’s very simple to make a post on Instagram. Anyone can do it. But, what many people don’t know is that Instagram, along with Facebook, have specific algorithms imbedded within each post you make. If there aren’t certain systems in place on your post, there’s a chance your post won’t reach the maximum amount of people possible, or worse, it won’t show up at all.Social Movement Media strives to create the most visually appealing and engaging Instagram pages on the platform today. In addition, we create strategies which enable our posts and advertisements to reach a plethora of people through Instagram and Facebook’s algorithm.” - James Shockley.There is a method to creating the right following, getting the message out to the masses, that turn into leads and clients. James Shockley touches upon this during the interview.To further the role Instagram, and in particular Instagram Ads, plays in expanding business reach, Candice Georgiadis interviewed Jacqueline Ball, lead creative director and digital strategist at Sozoe Creative. She really bring out some key details and methods to using Instagram to a much fuller potential than most people do. Read an excerpt from the interview here:“Can you share 6 ways to leverage Instagram to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.Instagram can dramatically improve businesses for the following reasons.It Pays to PlayIf you’re looking to dramatically improve business, then Instagram paid ads is an incredible opportunity to quickly expand your reach. You can get specific with targeting, messaging, creative testing and more to figure out how the Instagram audience can serve your sales goals. We have an e-commerce client who consistently averages a 6:1 ROAS (return on ad spend) for this platform. Instagram paid advertising is run through the Facebook Business Manager Platform, giving you all the Facebook ad perks on a much more intimate platform.2. Promote EventsInstagram is a great way to promote in-store and online events. The Instagram audience is so engaged because the screen is not muddled with countless other banner ads. The focus is on the organic post or sponsored ad only, and this can be leveraged to direct people to an event you to promote.One of our clients is The Dapper Doughnut, a national franchise selling hot mini doughnuts. Our agency runs the franchise’s Facebook and Instagram ads to help them promote their local in-store events. Our owners have seen success at their grand openings due to the organic posting and audience-building in the weeks leading up to an event.” - You can read the rest of the answers in the full interview on Candice Georgiadis's website. As Candice Georgiadis explains, leveraging all components of Instagram correctly, not just 'posting', is important when building a brand and creating a corporate image. By bringing her on board, companies can have a tailor made social media presence that nets measurable results. About Candice Georgiadis
Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude's Children's hospital.



