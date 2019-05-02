Rhonda’s Kiss To Host Good Fortune Gala at TAO Los Angeles

Rhonda's Kiss

Entertainment by Robert Davi Singing Sinatra Classics and Feature Live Performance by Robin Thicke

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhonda’s Kiss (RhondasKiss.org), the national non-profit created to help cancer patients in need, focusing on the non-medical expenses associated with cancer, will host their Inaugural fundraiser the “Good Fortune Gala” on May 6th at TAO Los Angeles in Hollywood. Rhonda’s Kiss is passionate about giving financial assistance to cancer patients and their families suffering from the immense costs associated with the disease, by implementing fundraising initiatives and programming efforts year round to support their mission.Through these campaigns, led by Executive Director Kyle Stefanski, the organization works to help raise awareness and yield funding towards cancer programs to support those struggling with the financial burden that accompanies the treatment of the disease. They focus their attention on funding efforts to establish patient assistance programs at world class hospitals, specifically City of Hope, Cleveland Clinic and Cedars Sinai.For the upcoming “Good Fortune Gala,” the organization will receive support from its 2019 committee members, all ongoing advocates for the efforts of Rhonda’s Kiss, most notably including actors Emmanuelle Chriqui, Kevin Connolly, Peter Facinelli, David Arquette, PJ Byrne, Jessica Szohr, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Diana Madison, 2019 Host Committee Chair, Actor/Director/Producer Danny A. Abeckaser, and Board Chair Marc Stefanski, along with a variety of influential entertainment industry leaders. Additional talent such as Emile Hirsch and Bryan Greenberg also expected among others.This year, entertainment at the gala will include a live performance by Grammy winning musical artist Robin Thicke as well as notable actor and Sinatra singer Robert Davi.Background on Rhonda’s Kiss:In 2014 Rhonda Stefanski was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer and passed just a couple months later. Following her passing, husband Marc Stefanski and his five children wasted little time in their mission to help others and founded “Rhonda’s Kiss.” The family-organized charity continues to celebrate Rhonda’s memory through lifesaving work and giving back to cancer patients in need. To date the organization, spearheaded by her son Kyle Stefanski as Executive Director, has donated over $1 million dollars to support cancer patients in the form of financial support. In addition to monies raised, Rhonda’s Kiss also leads donation efforts in the form of their holiday toy drive, back to school give back campaign, and more.Rhonda’s Kiss aims to assist in the ‘whole care’ of a cancer patient, working to ease the insurmountable costs associated with a cancer diagnosis. The organization uses a three-pronged approach, focusing on outreach (education, awareness and screening), navigation (medical and home) and patient services (treatment and financial assistance, and emotional support). Rhonda’s Kiss’ main focus is to assist with non-medical needs such as covering the cost of rent and utilities, wigs, oncology massage, nutrition, exercise, childcare, school supplies, groceries, parking and other transportation costs that arise while patients are undergoing treatment.“At Rhonda’s Kiss, my father, brothers and sisters and I, along with our board and partners, are reminded every day that people struggling with cancer need support to maintain their dignity and fight. The focus should be on fighting the disease, not on whether one can pay their rent. We are blessed to have the assistance of our national hospital partners and supporters to continue to build a legacy of helping others fight this terrible disease through the beautiful memory of my mother, Rhonda Stefanski.” - Kyle Stefanski, Rhonda’s son, and Executive Director of Rhonda’s KissTo learn more about Rhonda’s Kiss, or donate directly go to: www.rhondaskiss.org To purchase tickets, sponsorships and table pricing, go to rhondaskissgala.comTickets begin at $500 a piece and tables begin at $5,000.00.Gala Event Details:Event Date: May 6, 2019Event Time: 7:00pm - 11:00pmCarpet Arrivals Begin: 6:30pmRed Carpet Call Time + Media Check In: 6:15pmLocation: TAO Los Angeles - Selma Avenue, Hollywood, CAFor more information and media inquiries, please contact The Influence.Press/Talent Inquiries: Alexandra Lasky | Ali@theinfluence.com | 917.470.5330 |Red Carpet Inquiries: Marisa Hebert | marisa@theinfluence.com | @theinfluence*Photos and hand out footage will be available following the gala.**Limited media seating so please RSVP and inquire timely.



