Spiritual Care Association Announces Launch of SCA University of Theology and Spirituality

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rev. Dr. Eric J. Hall, CEO of the Spiritual Care Association, announced today the launch of the SCA University of Theology and Spirituality.The SCA University of Theology and Spirituality offers quality online spiritual training for individuals called to serve and specializes in theological degree paths. UTS offers associate, bachelor, master and doctoral degrees in: spiritual care, chaplaincy, pastoral ministry, spiritual direction, progressive studies, clinical pastoral psychotherapy, religious education, and pyschophysiology chaplaincy.“Since the founding of SCA, the momentum around an evidence-based spiritual care curriculum, training, testing and clinical care has brought us to this day. Now there is a university where spiritual care is the centerpiece of and specialty for education and professional preparedness,” said the Rev. Hall. “I am proud to be a founder and most grateful to the Board of Trustees and my colleagues at HealthCare Chaplaincy and the Spiritual Care Association for their commitment and dedication to the vision of integrating spiritual care into whole person care.”UTS was created to help ministry professionals and volunteers reach their goals of advancing their spiritual training and earning their degrees. Because hands-on life experience in ministry and pastoral work doesn’t just come from text books and lectures, life experience and previous education can be used as credit toward a degree.“For me, the joy in helping students reach their greatest potential as leaders and spiritual seekers is the reason I teach. The human spirit cannot be defined with words, so teaching about spirit is a process that occurs through experience and actions,” said Rev. Lori Erwin-Johnson, DD, MS, Chancellor of the SCA University of Theology and Spirituality.At UTS, ministry and chaplaincy programs provide students with the skill set and knowledge to serve as leaders to individuals seeking religious guidance and spiritual care. The multi-faith degree programs provide students with the skill set and knowledge to serve as guides and assist others in their own spiritual growth. And the spiritual care degree focus allows professional care providers to expand their education to include working with a person’s spiritual needs as well as their physiological, social and psychological needs.“As one of the Founding Chancellors of the Spiritual Care Association University of Theology and Spirituality I couldn’t be more excited, honored, humbled, and happy to be working so directly with the Spiritual Care Association with our combined synergy. To find a group of individuals who share the same vision for ministry brings a level of satisfaction where no words are able to convey. With SCA UTS we are creating a table where all are welcome,” said the Rev Dr. William Greaver.To learn more, visit www.UofTS.org or contact UTS at Phone: (253) 314-6933, Fax: (253) 212-3343 or info@UofTS.org.###About Spiritual Care AssociationThe Spiritual Care Association (SCA) is the first multidisciplinary, international professional membership association for spiritual care providers that includes a comprehensive evidence-based model that defines, delivers, trains and tests for the provision of high-quality spiritual care. SCA, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a nonprofit affiliate of HealthCare Chaplaincy Network, a global nonprofit organization focused on spiritual-related clinical care, research and education. Visit www.SpiritualCareAssociation.org , call 212-644-1111.



