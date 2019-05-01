NEW WINE BAR 'LE CELLAR', IN CLERKWENWELL, NOW HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF CHARCUTERIE, CHEESE & ANTIPASTI IN LONDON

With over 12 cured meat to choose from, Le Cellar definitely has the largest Charcuterie selection in London Le Cellar Logo Le Cellar is vibrant, rustic, and definitely French!

An authentic French wine bar that offers a range of organic wines, French classic food and a great selection of artisan cheese, charcuterie and antipasti.

LONDON, LONDON, ENGLAND, May 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 29 APRIL 2019, LONDON, UK: Le Cellar is a new wine bar that opened in November 2018 at 130 St John Street, London EC1V 4JS (Clerkenwell).

Le Cellar is an authentic French wine bar that offers a range of organic wines, French classic food and a great selection of artisan cheese, charcuterie and antipasti.

In fact, with 12 types of cured meat on the menu daily, 9 cheeses and 9 types of marinated vegetables, they have the largest combined selection on offer of any wine bar and restaurant.

With a basement wine cellar, where you can have a romantic dinner or private wine tastings, Le Cellar is definitely the closest thing to France in this part of London.



CHEESE, CHARCUTERIE & ANTIPASTI

Being a traditional wine bar, Le Cellar has dedicated a lot of its time to have the largest selection of charcuterie, cheese and antipasti of any wine bar/restaurant in London.

They have premium quality charcuterie coming from the smallest farmers in France, Italy and Spain. They serve rare Kintoa ham from the remotest part of the basque country, duck breast saucisson from Les Landes or venison saucisson from the Lorraine territory to name a few. They aim to serves well-researched, fine, real farmer products.

Le Cellar also have a comprehensive cheese selection, mostly from French producers. Whereas you are looking for a nutty ewe semi hard, a poignant Plaisir de Chablis (washed with the famous wine) or a creamy goat cheese, you will always find something to accompany any wines on the list!

Antipasti is their new addition to the menu. About ten different marinated vegetables and a choice of olives from South of France or Sicily, in a tapenade paste or on their own.



WINES

Le Cellar offers over one hundred artisan wines selected from small producers from all around the world. Most of the wines are organic, biodynamic or natural. They also have an authentic wine shop (in the form of a wine cellar) where they offer 50% off all wines to take-away.

HOT FOOD

To compliment the wines, Le Cellar serves comforting classic French dishes all year round such as escargots, duck confit, cassoulet, Mediterranean fish stew and the signature dish: Le beef bouguignon.

Some of the richer dishes are replaced in summer with a selection of salad. Keeping with the French style, there is a salad landaise (with duck confit and gizzard), a classic nicoise or even a lyonnaise salad with potatoes and bacon.



ABOUT THE FOUNDERS

Le Cellar was co-founded in November 2018 by wine buyer and sommelier, Antonin

Charlier, and former award-winning TV producer, Simon Maniora

Antonin Charlier, co-founder states: “We are childhood best friends from Burgundy, France - the best red wine region of France. It has always been our childhood dream to open a wine bar together. And, now it’s happening. We want to bring the joys and tastes of growing up near the vineyards straight to London.”

“We have about 15 wines by the glass and always encourage our customer to try different wines before choosing, this is a unique feature that a cosy wine bar like ours can offer to enhance the patrons’ experience.

Charlier has previously worked at Michelin starred restaurants for almost 13 years in London, including 6 years at the Club Gascon in Farrington and the 5* Bulgari Hotel in Knightsbridge. After a start in catering in London, Maniora moved to TV Production, helping rebrand ITV and producing the Channel 4 Paralympics campaign.

Simon Maniora, co-founder, states: “Le Cellar is a casual place to nibble on very good products around a very good glass of wine. It’s a real wine bar, the ones you can’t find in London, with a comprehensive wine list and a small wine shop element, high quality charcuterie and cheese, and a strong focus on wine education. Visit us at Le Cellar for a vibrant and rustic French experience in the heart of Clerkenwell!”

For more information or to request an interview, email bonjour@lecellar.co.uk

Follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/lecellarlondon/, Twitter https://twitter.com/lecellarlondon or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lecellarlondonUK

Contact: Simon Maniora Founder

Le Cellar

T: +44 0207 689 9115

E: bonjour@lecellar.co.uk

W: lecellar.co.uk



NOTES TO EDITORS:



LUNCH

Le Cellar also offers salads and hot dishes to take-away or eat-in. From the weekly changing menu, you can choose from a fish stew, chicken with chorizo and peppers, chilli con carne, or even beef bourguignon. All the dishes are cooked fresh in the morning and ready before lunch time so you can have a seat down lunch with your food being served within 3mins.



TAKE-AWAY

As well as wine take away in their cellar wine shop (yes it’s an actual cellar), Le Cellar also offers their full selection of cheese, charcuterie and antipasti to take-away. A range of fine French handmade chocolate is available to take away in a bag of 6 or 12.



WINE TASTINGS & WINE CLUBS

Le Cellar aims to be the place in Clerkenwell for wine lovers with an interest in wine education. Weekly wine tastings are on every Tuesday from 5pm to 10pm, it’s £10 for 5 wines. Monthly wine clubs have also been taking place from January 2019 with a unique theme each month. You will sample a range of organic wines, learn about the producers, as well as the production process.



OPENING HOURS

The opening hours are:

Monday - Thursday: 11:30am - 10:30pm Friday: 11:30am - 11:30pm

Saturday: 4:00pm to 11:30pm

Le Cellar is a dog friendly eatery.



RESERVATIONS

Reservations can be made by emailing bonjour@lecellar.co.uk or calling on 0207 689 9115.

ADDRESS

Le Cellar

130 St John Street London EC1V 4JS

T: +44 0207 689 9115

HOW TO GET THERE

Le Cellar is a five-minute walk from Farringdon station. Map available on lecellar.co.uk

REQUEST FOR PHOTOS

To request for photos, email bonjour@lecellar.co.uk. Alternatively, photos can also be copied and viewed at www.instagram.com/lecellarlondon/ and https://www.facebook.com/lecellarlondonUK



