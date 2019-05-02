TCL Joins Operation:Scrubs Innovative Nursing Education Commitment and Nationwide See a Nurse? Thank a Nurse! Challenge.

Pamela Jane Nye, Operation:Scrubs Executive Director and CEO of Neuroscience Nursing, Ltd.

"TCLcares Community Service and Giving Back Objectives Were Key To Sponsorship Invitation" -- Pamela Jane Nye

What’s not to like about getting involved with saying “thank you” or supporting the advanced education of nurses?"” — Pamela Jane Nye

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Details were announced today regarding TCL North America’s sponsorship of Operation:Scrubs’ non-traditional symposium that introduces the next tradition-breaking cycle of innovative/advanced continuing nursing education and it’s nationwide “See a Nurse? Thank a Nurse” Challenge” mission.

Pamela Jane Nye, CEO of Neuroscience Nursing, Ltd. and Operation:Scrubs’ Executive Director is enthusiastic about the TCL sponsorship stating, “This being the inaugural launch of the Operation:Scrubs and the ‘See a Nurse? Thank a Nurse!’ Challenge, it’s surprising and exciting to have the TCL’s support, including it’s 65” and 75” SmartTV products for our symposium and seminar presentations.”

“The initial idea of contacting TCL came from seeing an impressive SmartTV display at Costco,” says Nye, adding, “and after researching and discovering the objectives of the company’s TCLcares program, I thought this was a company that would want to support Operation:Scrubs innovative nursing education commitment and our nationwide ‘See a Nurse? Thank a Nurse’ Challenge.”

“Next was the phone call and a brief conversation with Chris Larson, TCL’s vice-president of North America operations,” Nye explained. “Mr. Larson said he liked what was discussed and requested a follow-up email with specific details. Shortly thereafter, my staff received a phone call with a request for more information. A few weeks later came the “yes” phone call and confirming email.”

When asked why she believed TCL said ‘yes,’ with the look of ‘it’s obvious’ expression, Nye answered, “What’s not to like about getting involved with saying “thank you” or supporting the advanced education of nurses? Plus,” Nye adds, “it also meets TCLcares community service and giving-back criteria objectives.”

According to TCL, “The TCLcares objective is simple and only has four “rules” that every TCLer must live by:

*TCLcares for our users. It is our responsibility to add joy and simplification to their lives by innovating and advancing technology; *TCLcares for our employees. It is our commitment to provide an environment that embraces diversity, excellence, learning, and laughter; *TCLcares for our environment. We have an obligation to minimize our footprint on the planet our users and employees call home; and *TCLcares for the communities we serve. We are all one and we are committed to finding ways to give back and make a positive impact.” To which a smiling Nye adds, “Like the Operation:Scrubs mission to help educate, honor and improve the image of nurses.”

Operation:Scrubs symposium and National Nurses Day celebration takes place aboard FantaSea One, a 4-deck yacht located in Marina Del Rey, California.

The education component includes 8 one-hour sessions, the last session being a panel of stroke-survivors including keynote speaker Jack Bousquet and his remarkable “It’s amazing what you can do with only half-a-brain” stroke survivor story.

Attending nurses represent comprehensive, primary and stroke-ready hospitals throughout California. School of nursing students and news media have also been invited.

The day/evening celebration includes a continental breakfast, clam chowder soup, salad bar, and bread pudding dessert for lunch. The symposium ends with a and with a 2-hour sunset harbor cruise, a reception party, gourmet buffet dinner, entertainment, and swag gifts for all nurse attendees.



