J-Slide BLEND is the newest innovation in gate opener design...

The J-Slide Blend Designs are the newest innovations in Gate Access. J-Slide allows you to enhance your gate access applications with astounding and original design elements

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast Access Security has been supplying the gate access industry for more than sixteen years. Brands offered include Liftmaster, FAAC, GTO Pro, NICE, Apollo, HySecurity, Securakey, AWID just to name a few! The company offers system integration to assist customers with purchasing the best security system to meet their application needs!Introduced in 2019, the J-slide BLEND was created to offer a designer element for homeowners who take pride in their home and don't want the typical eye sore of a gate motor sitting by the entrance of their home.Six designer models are available that will aesthetically BLEND with the environment which include grass, landscaping pebbles, wood grain, bricks, ocean or leafs, It opens slide gates up to 20' and 600 lbs.!Modernize your access control and gate access with a J-Slide Blend from http://FastAccessSecurity.com ! On Sale NOW!



