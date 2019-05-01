The Accent Coach Reveals Why Non-Verbal Communication is Just as Important as Verbal Communication

Dialect Coach

Non-verbal communication is any expressions, gestures, or movements represented by the body or via eye contact.

Claudette Roche, the Accent Coach, discusses how this type of communication is just as important as verbal communication.

“Non-verbal communication shows how you interpret a message being given,” Claudette Roche explains, “Often when someone is being honest and speaking the truth, their verbal and non-verbal communication patterns match. If they aren't honest, many people have non-verbal communication, such as eye contact avoidance or crossed arms, that don’t match up with what they are saying.”

Non-verbal communication frequently displays the emotions of an individual. It’s conveying a message without using spoken words or languages. Individuals may use it to express empathy, compassion, openness, confidence, and much more.

“The interesting part about non-verbal communication is that it is instinctive,” Roche further elaborates. “We cross our arms when we feel guarded. We show open arms and an open body language when we are confident or open-minded. We maintain eye contact when we are connecting with someone, or we care about them. There are all kinds of non-verbal communication cues,” she adds.

And non-verbal communication plays a surprising role in business and opportunities presented to an individual. Many job roles require a confident and interested demeanor. “If you aren’t aware of your body language, becoming more aware can open doors for you,” Roche says. She explains further, “If you appear slouched and disinterested by your eye contact, hands, and how you are sitting in a job interview, it shows a lack of trustworthiness, honesty, and obviously, interest.”

“You could potentially be saying one thing, but your body language is saying another. It’s mixed messages,” Roche states. If non-verbal and verbal communication patterns contrast each other, a lack of understanding arises.

Roche claims that it’s just important for individuals to work on their non-verbal presentation as it is to work on their verbal communication. “By doing so, I really think a person can make their life what they want it to be. It’s just about becoming more aware of your habits and behaviors and how they present themselves through your body language - and then, changing them to convey what you intend.”



