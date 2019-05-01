Leading Industry & Military to discuss how Multi-Domain Operations Enhance Air-Land Operations at Close Air Support 2019

SMi Reports: International military and industry experts to provide updates on multi-domain operations at Close Air Support next month in London.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5th annual Close Air Support conference will be taking place in just over a month on 5th - 6th June in London.The evolution of military operations is critical in order for nations to stay ahead of their enemies and be able to face emerging challenges. The current operational environment and new challenges make it difficult for nations such as the US, to maintain an operational advantage across all domains.Therefore, multi-domain operations is a vital warfare concept to be applied, of Army-Air Force collaboration that combines air-ground combat attack strategy, for example close air support, to fight enemies more effectively, as well as strengthen defence across multiple domains.In light of this, SMi’s Close Air Support conference, taking place next month, will explore the concept of multi-domain operations, how nations are employing it in their own military operations, and how it can enhance and maximise the success of air-land operations.Attendees of this year’s event will hear exclusive updates from the US Army and NATO on their collaborative war strategies. Lieutenant Colonel Nick Sargent, Division Chief, US Army Multi-Domain Targeting Center, is set to present on “Enhancing Air-Land Co-operation through Multi-Domain Operations”, focusing on building and forming mutual trust through exercises, training and successful doctrine, establishing the continued importance of effectively trained JTACs for effective CAS operations, as well as outlining the relationship between joint targeting and joint fire support.Colonel (ret'd) George Riebling, Deputy General Manager, NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Programme Management Agency, will also speak on “NATO E-3A Modernisation: An eye toward Multi-Domain Command and Control”, where he will explore upgrades to NATO’s fleet of 14 E-3A AWACS, NATO’s first integrated, multinational flying unit that provides quick deployment, airborne surveillance and communication for the alliance’s operations, and developing a multi-domain cultural approach in order to promote joint force integration.The two-day conference will host military officials, agencies, and industry expert speakers, presenting on the vital importance of Close Air Support capabilities and allied interoperability.Attendees will hear about the latest technological developments in the close air support domain, as well as recent advancements made in the field that aim to enhance combat effectiveness whilst increasing connectivity.For those interested in attending there is a £100 Early Bird discount on bookings expiring on 31st May 2019. Places can be reserved at: http://www.closeair-support.com/einpr Close Air Support 20195th-6th JuneLondon, UK---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion



