Registration Opens for SMi’s 4th Annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference 2019

Air Missile Defence Technology 2019

SMi Reports: Registration is now open for the Air Missile Defence Technology conference, taking place in Prague, Czech Republic this October.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With militaries constantly facing varied threats, operators have crucial requirements for flexible and adaptable systems that can counter the ever-changing battlespace environment. In conjunction with this, constrained budgets mean the importance of allied cooperation is more prevalent than ever and interoperability between systems and national partners is crucial for any future planning.With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce the 4th annual conference on Air Missile Defence Technology , taking place in Prague on 22nd and 23rd October 2019. By bringing together senior representatives from military, industry and academia, this year’s event will explore developing and improving the technologies behind Air Missile Defence programmes, to ensure they are well prepared for future mission requirements.The 2019 conference will provide a unique insight into: GBAD, Counter Medium and Ballistic Missile technologies, C-RAM, Integrated and Networked Radar systems, Confronting ICBM threats, Developing coherent international strategies, and more.The event brochure with agenda has been released and is available to download online at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/einpress Delegates at the conference will have the chance to hear the latest developments from a diverse range of nations including the US, UK, Israel, Hungary, the Czech Republic, France, Sweden, Lithuania and NATO. The two-day event will feature military and technical expert speakers including:1. Colonel Jan Sedliacik, Commander 25th Air Defence Missile Regiment, Czech Armed Forces2. Lieutenant Colonel Jan Farlik Ph.D, Designated Chief of Department of Air Defence Systems, University of Defence Brno, Czech Republic3. Colonel Ferenc Könczöl, DCOM SAM WING 12 ‘Arrabona’, Hungarian Army4. Colonel Giles Malec, 7th Air Defence Group, UK MoD5. Colonel (Name witheld for security reasons), Israeli Air Force6. Lieutenant Colonel Manuel Monnin, SBAD Office Division Head, French Air Force7. Lieutenant Colonel Dimitrios Nikolakakos, Chief Tactical Firing Evaluation Section, NATO Missile Firing Installation (NAMFI)8. Major Ovidijus Pilitauskas, Chief of Staff of Air Defence Battalion, Lithuanian Air Force9. Mr Max Berthold, Project Manager GBAD, FMV10. Dr Juanita M. Christensen, Director, CCDC Aviation and Missile Center, US Army11. Mr Peter Woodmansee, Division Chief, Integrated Air and Missile Defence, HQ US European Command12. Mr Max Hanessian, Chief, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, US Air Force in Europe13. Mr Joakim Lewin, Head of Army Systems Management Department, FMV14. Mr Thomas N Doss, Assistant Program Executive Officer, International, PEO Missiles and SpaceAs well as industry expert speakers including:15. Mr Richard Turner, Business Development Manager Ground Based Air Defence, Lockheed Martin16. Mr Lars Krogh Vammen, Director Business Development, Weibel Scientific A/S17. Colonel (Ret’d) Henri Stievenard, Military Advisor, MBDA16. Mr Andreas Bappert, Technical Director, GBAD Systems, Diehl DefenceFor those interested in attending, there is a £400 early bird discount expiring on Friday 31st May 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/einpress The conference is proudly sponsored by Lockheed Martin & Weibel Scientific.Air Missile Defence Technology22nd-23rd October 2019Prague, Czech RepublicFor any sponsorship bookings call Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor any delegate enquiries call James Hitchen on on +44 (0)20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor media queries, please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk.---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.