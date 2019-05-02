Private Detective Gets Vocal - PDL’s lead Detective speaks out on the industry

PDL logo Code of conduct the private detectives?

LONDON, UK, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LONDON, (date): Established private investigation company PDL has recently spoken out on issues in the industry with a series of blog posts calling key issues into questionThe first post, “Are Private Investigators Regulated In The UK?” asserted that the current absence of private investigator licensing in the UK is something with which PDL disagrees. In the article, PDL owner Peter Torley reflects on licensing’s pros and cons and concludes that for now, PDL must continue their own ethical self-regulation until the industry changes.The follow up discussed “Netflix’s Dirty John - Does That Really Happen?” The article reflected on the recent TV series about a typical marital investigation case that has repeatedly recurred over PDL’s 25 years in the business, concluding that yes - this kind of thing does really happen.Then most recently, an article continuing the Netflix theme, if perhaps now with more gravitas, titled “The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann: Rogue Investigators?” This post reflects on the conduct of Spanish investigation company Metodo, and British investigator Kevin Halligen - both previously instructed to investigate Madeleine’s disappearance. The article puts the actions of both under scrutiny, and reflects that ethics and motivation of an investigator are more than ever, crucial to a client’s trust and success.Peter Torley, PDL’s owner and lead investigation consultant said “At PDL, ethics are always our primary concern. Honesty and trust are key to achieving success for our clients. As such, when we observe what we perceive to be issues in the industry - be they regulatory flaws, rogue operatives, or anything else - it is in our nature to resist them and in our duty to comment. We know from experience that honesty - at the core of good working relationships - really is the best policy. ”About PDL: ​PDL is a well-established private investigations company offering a comprehensive range of investigative services to clients across the UK and worldwide from their bases in London, Manchester and Edinburgh.



